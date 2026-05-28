TOPGOLF LAUNCHES NEW INTERNATIONAL SOCCER EXPERIENCE WITH TOURNAMENT-INSPIRED MENU, GAME AND PACKAGES AT 100+ U.S. VENUES

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Topgolf

May 28, 2026, 07:00 ET

A new soccer-integrated game, in-venue soccer goals, and tournament-inspired menu items bring the world's biggest sporting event to Topgolf venues across the U.S.

DALLAS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports entertainment leader Topgolf is launching new international soccer-themed experiences across more than 100 U.S. venues this summer, including an interactive soccer-inspired golf game, in-venue soccer goals, tournament-inspired food and drink specials, and premium game day packages tied to the global soccer season.

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A new soccer-integrated game, in-venue soccer goals, and tournament-inspired menu items bring the world's biggest sporting event to Topgolf venues across the U.S.
A new soccer-integrated game, in-venue soccer goals, and tournament-inspired menu items bring the world's biggest sporting event to Topgolf venues across the U.S.
A new soccer-integrated game, in-venue soccer goals, and tournament-inspired menu items bring the world's biggest sporting event to Topgolf venues across the U.S.
A new soccer-integrated game, in-venue soccer goals, and tournament-inspired menu items bring the world's biggest sporting event to Topgolf venues across the U.S.
A new soccer-integrated game, in-venue soccer goals, and tournament-inspired menu items bring the world's biggest sporting event to Topgolf venues across the U.S.
A new soccer-integrated game, in-venue soccer goals, and tournament-inspired menu items bring the world's biggest sporting event to Topgolf venues across the U.S.

"From soccer-inspired game play and game day experiences to new menu items and everyday value offers, we're giving our guests and soccer fans more ways to play this summer," said Topgolf CEO David McKillips. "Whether you're here for the tournament, the food, or just a fun night out with friends and family, Topgolf is this summer's ultimate sports and entertainment destination."

THE TOPGOLF SOCCER EXPERIENCE: WATCH. PLAY. EAT. CHEER!
Topgolf venues will broadcast every global matchup on high-definition screens throughout the venue – in a bay or at the bar – for the duration of the tournament, June 11 through July 19. Guests can enjoy the matches from any area of the venue, with access operating as usual throughout the tournament.

Game day packages for the June 12th match will be available at 26 Topgolf venues nationwide. Fans can upgrade their traditional bay or bar experience with one of the following that can be purchased here.

Pub Pass: $35

  • One guest pass to the bar
  • Access to an appetizer buffet  
  • Bar-pub plus ups 
  • Walk-ins welcome;
    reservations are
    recommended 

Premier Pass:  $260

  • Bay access for up to six people
  • Three hours of game play 
  • Funday Faves Platter 
  • Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages
  • Reservations required

Additionally, 20 venues will offer premium gameday suites for fans wanting more space for cheering, elevated food and drink options, and extended bay time for the full tournament runtime. Visit your local venue webpage for gameday suite availability and packages.

A NEW GAME ON THE FIELD
To make the Topgolf experience even more interactive, 63 venues will feature full-size soccer goals installed in the outfield, giving guests a chance to take their shot at the net during any game play experience.

Separately, Topgolf is reintroducing a version of its popular game, Shot Shuffle, with a soccer-inspired twist from May 28 through July 19, transforming the popular game environment into a stadium atmosphere with country flags and a soccer ball tracer.

WHAT'S ON THE MENU 
Two limited-time menus are rolling out this summer that are designed to represent the flavor of the tournament and summer in general. Summer-specific menu items and soccer-inspired menu items include:

Summer Menu Items
Available May 27

  • Peach Buzz: ($15.49-$18.99)
    Hendrick's Gin, aperol and Red Bull®
    Peach Edition (White Peach),
    watermelon and orange
  • poppi® n' cream: ($9.29-$11.29) 
    poppi® Strawberry Lemon, peach,
    strawberries, cold foam topping

Frozen Drinks

  • Tito's® Frozen Lemonade: 
    ($10.59-$12.99)
  • Piña Colada: ($10.59-$12.99)
  • Frozen Casamigos® Margarita: 
    ($14.29-$17.99)
    Add a swirl to any frozen drink for just 
    $1. Flavors include strawberry,
    blackberry, mango or watermelon.

New Menu Staples

  • The Fairway Feast: ($63.99-67.99) 
    A new menu staple feat. wings, sliders,
    fries and all the fixings for 4-6 guests.

Soccer-Inspired Items
June 11-July 19

  • Breakaway Breeze: ($14.99-$17.59) 
    Casamigos® Blanco Tequila with
    strawberry, passionfruit and Q Sparkling
    Grapefruit (served in a collectible cup at
    select venues, while supplies last).
  • The Global Cup: ($10) A customizable
    cocktail featuring spirits from
    participating soccer countries with lime
    and ginger beer.

EVERYDAY LOW PRICING CONTINUES
Topgolf recently brought back its popular Summer Fun Pass, starting at a new low price of $179 per pass, giving passholders access to more play and perks every day for them and five of their friends. Building on the brand's commitment to bring more value during a time of continued economic uncertainty, Topgolf launched a simplified, everyday pricing model with reservation options from $20 at venues nationwide. Visit your local venue page to learn more.

To learn more about all Topgolf's summer and soccer options, visit topgolf.com/cup.

About Topgolf
Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ venues around the globe, which are powered by industry-leading Toptracer technology, we're leading the charge of modern golf. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, space to host large events, and a vibe focused on more play for all. To learn more, plan an event or make plans to come play around, visit www.topgolf.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Topgolf

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