Topgolf Little Rock Opens Friday, Dec. 22

Arkansas' second Topgolf venue will be located at 5 Topgolf Way off I-430 at Colonel Glenn Road

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf announced today it's wrapping up 2023 by opening its newest venue in the state capital of Arkansas on Friday, Dec. 22.

The Basics

Topgolf Little Rock is part of the city’s newest mixed-use development, Village at Club View.

Never been to a Topgolf venue? Think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing – can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment. You'll take aim at giant targets on the field while playing virtual courses or Topgolf's signature games like Angry Birds. And just so you know, Topgolf celebrates the bad shots just as much as the beautiful swings.

Topgolf Little Rock will be located at 5 Topgolf Way and is an anchor of Little Rock's newest mixed-use development called Village at Club View, which is just off I-430 at Colonel Glenn.

newest mixed-use development called Village at Club View, which is just off I-430 at Colonel Glenn. This will be Arkansas' second Topgolf venue in addition to Topgolf's existing venue in Rogers.

second Topgolf venue in addition to Topgolf's existing venue in Rogers. Globally, this will be Topgolf's 98 th outdoor venue when it opens on Dec. 22 and 88 th in the U.S.

outdoor venue when it opens on and 88 in the U.S. The venue will employ roughly 300 Playmakers (aka employees) – think bay hosts, bartenders, ball picker upper people, etc.

It's Golf

Topgolf Little Rock will have 72 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players.

The venue is equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other metrics.

Bonus: On Tuesdays, game play is half-off!

Players can even partake in lessons through Topgolf's Coach program, led by the venue's Director of Instruction.

It's Not Golf

Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. What we mean: A full-service restaurant manned by executive chefs, music and year-round family-friendly programming are just as much a part of the Topgolf experience.

Private event rooms and an outdoor area with yard games also offer the prime spot for team outings, family gatherings, meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

What They Said

Topgolf Chief Operating and People Officer Gen Gray : "Just in time for the holidays, we're ready to welcome Players to our newest venue in Little Rock ! If you're looking for a place to enjoy time with friends and family this holiday season – or any time throughout the year – we think our laid-back atmosphere provides the perfect backdrop. Trust me, you can have fun even if you've never picked up a golf club before!"

: "Just in time for the holidays, we're ready to welcome Players to our newest venue in ! If you're looking for a place to enjoy time with friends and family this holiday season – or any time throughout the year – we think our laid-back atmosphere provides the perfect backdrop. Trust me, you can have fun even if you've never picked up a golf club before!" Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. : "One of my very first orders of business as mayor was to invite Topgolf to our city and to continue following up with company leaders to demonstrate the demand and excitement for this entertainment venue in our community. We are eager to add Topgolf to the vast and growing list of quality attractions in Arkansas' capital city and excited to welcome residents and visitors to this venture that brings more than 300 new jobs and anchors a brand-new mixed-use development just off Interstate 430."

For more info on Topgolf Little Rock, visit the venue's location page. Those interested in joining the team can apply on Topgolf's career website.

About Topgolf

A Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) brand, Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 90+ venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile games and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.com.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO, Jack Wolfskin and World Golf Tour ("WGT"). "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. Learn more at topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

Topgolf Media Contact:

Amanda Gleason

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Topgolf