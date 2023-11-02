Topgolf Mobile Opens Friday, Nov. 17

Alabama's third Topgolf venue will be located near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard in the McGowan Park Shopping Center

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf announced today it will open its Mobile venue on Friday, Nov 17.

The Basics

On Nov. 17, Topgolf opens its newest venue in Mobile.

Never been to a Topgolf venue? Think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing – can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment. You'll take aim at giant targets on the field while playing virtual courses or Topgolf's signature games like Angry Birds. And just so you know, Topgolf celebrates the bad shots just as much as the beautiful swings.

Topgolf Mobile will be located near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard in the McGowan Park Shopping Center at 1250 Satchel Paige Drive.

This will be Alabama's third Topgolf venue in addition to existing venues in Birmingham and Huntsville .

outdoor venue when it opens on and 85 in the U.S. The venue will employ roughly 200 Playmakers (aka Associates) – think bay hosts, bartenders, ball picker upper people, etc.

It's Golf

Topgolf Mobile will have 60 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players.

The venue is equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other metrics.

In addition to signature gameplay, Topgolf Mobile will feature a nine-hole mini-golf course to amplify the fun.

Bonus: On Tuesdays, game play is half-off!

Players can even partake in lessons through Topgolf's Coach program, led by the venue's Director of Instruction.

It's Not Golf

Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. What we mean: A full-service restaurant manned by executive chefs, 22-foot video wall, more than 100 HDTVs, music and year-round family-friendly programming are just as much a part of the Topgolf experience.

Private event rooms and an outdoor area with backyard games also offer the prime spot for team outings, family gatherings, meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

What They Said

Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray: "We're pumped to be bringing more play Alabama's way! We have a team of Playmakers ready to welcome the community and can't wait to introduce our style of play to Mobile . If you've never visited Topgolf before, here's a hint: Our style of play means it doesn't matter if you're good at golf – it's all about having fun."

Mayor : "Topgolf provides family friendly entertainment and enhances the quality of life for our citizens. Whether it's golf or not golf that you enjoy most, there is something for everyone at this new attraction. We are thrilled to see Topgolf open its doors so Mobilians and visitors can join in on the fun." Mobile County Commission President Randall Dueitt : "The Mobile County Commission is excited to welcome Topgolf's newest location to Mobile , located near the intersection of I-10 and I-65. Topgolf Mobile will add to the local entertainment options, employ local residents and be another tourist destination for the region."

Commission President : "The Commission is excited to welcome Topgolf's newest location to , located near the intersection of I-10 and I-65. Topgolf Mobile will add to the local entertainment options, employ local residents and be another tourist destination for the region." Mobile Chamber President & CEO Bradley Byrne : "Topgolf is set to be a lively hub that will attract additional commercial and entertainment prospects to Mobile and create memorable experiences for our citizens and visitors."

For more info on Topgolf Mobile, visit the venue's location page. Those interested in joining the team can apply on Topgolf's career website .

