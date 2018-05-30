Topgolf Names Ben Sharpe President of Toptracer Range

Toptracer is transforming the game of golf on the range, on the course, on television and even in major sports stadiums. The dynamic technology tracks the flight of a golf ball, displays its path in video and analyzes every shot hit. Topgolf has leveraged the technology for its pop-up social experience Topgolf Crush, game play integration at several Topgolf venues around the country, and it is licensing Toptracer Range to driving ranges and tournament directors for a more interactive golf experience. Toptracer Range is being installed in a growing number of driving ranges around the world. Additionally, Toptracer continues to enrich the experience of watching golf on TV during some of the biggest tournaments in the world, including The Open Championship and Ryder Cup.

Prior to joining Topgolf, Sharpe spent nine years at TaylorMade-adidas Golf, starting as the Vice President of the EMEA/Pacific region. During that time, he increased the business from $100 million to $250 million in six years, making the region the best-performing one in the group. In 2012, he became Global President of Adidas Golf, delivering a record year in terms of sales and profit. He became CEO in 2014 and started the turnaround strategy, bringing in a new executive team before returning home to the UK in 2015. He also previously served as CEO of Lyle & Scott, repositioning the business from a knitwear manufacturer to one of the leading fashion labels in the UK and Scandinavia. Most recently, Ben has been working as a consultant for Topgolf on new business opportunities.

"Having spent many years working in the golf industry, I instantly recognized the incredible potential of Toptracer Range, not only for its advanced technology but for the power of the Topgolf brand. I am excited to help driving ranges recreate the fun and social experience for which Topgolf is so popularly known," Sharpe said.

Topgolf pioneered a technology to make golf more fun and engaging. It has since emerged as a global sports and entertainment community focused on connecting people in meaningful ways. Today, Topgolf continues to blend technology and entertainment, golfers and non-golfers, children and adults – to create an experience that makes socializing a sport for everyone. No matter the occasion or who you share it with, we believe every great time starts with play, is fueled by food and beverage, moved by music and made possible through community. Every Topgolf venue features dozens of high-tech, climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round comfort, a chef-inspired menu for year-round deliciousness and hundreds of Associates eager to help create the moments that matter. Topgolf is truly everyone's game, with 41 venues entertaining more than 13 million Guests annually, original content shows, next-gen simulator lounges through Topgolf Swing Suite, the global Topgolf Tour competition, pop-up social experiences like Topgolf Crush, Toptracer technology as seen on TV, and the world's largest digital golf audience. For more information about Topgolf, including corporate sponsorships, hospitality opportunities or to learn about and view exclusive digital content, please visit topgolf.com.

