Topgolf Names Erin Chamberlin as Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf announced today that Erin Chamberlin has been named its new Chief Operating Officer beginning July 22. Chamberlin joins the company from PENN Entertainment Inc., the largest provider of gaming entertainment in North America, where she served as a Senior Vice President of Regional Operations since 2019.

In her new role, Chamberlin will be responsible for Topgolf's globally owned and operated venue experience, including the Player experience, operational excellence, Topgolf technology, food and beverage innovation, supply chain and culinary operations. She will be a part of the Executive Leadership Team reporting to Topgolf CEO Artie Starrs.

"Erin's extensive background as a leader in one of the most complex and dynamic hospitality categories will be a great benefit to all of us at Topgolf," said Artie Starrs. "We're fortunate to have found a leader who has the expertise for the role and embraces our brand's playful spirit as we further strengthen and solidify the unique Topgolf experience we deliver to Players."

Chamberlin comes to Topgolf with over 20 years of progressive experience operating large, consumer-facing organizations in highly competitive markets. During her time at PENN, Erin oversaw operational responsibility for nine of the company's network of casinos across the country, supervised PENN's horse racing operations and was the Chair of PENN Women resource group. Prior to PENN, she held various operations leadership roles with Caesars Entertainment at Horseshoe Baltimore, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Las Vegas, Horseshoe Hammond and Caesars Atlantic City.

"As a Topgolf Player myself, I'm beyond excited for the opportunity to bring my gaming entertainment experience into the modern golf space," Chamberlin said. "It's an exciting time to join the brand, and I look forward to working with the accomplished teams responsible for the day-to-day success of our venues and Player experience."

Chamberlin graduated from the University of Virginia and later received her MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business. She has been recognized by the Baltimore Sun on its "25 Women to Watch" list, was named to the Baltimore Business Journal's "Enterprising Women" list and was the recipient of the Women in Gaming Leader of the Year Award in 2018.

About Topgolf

A Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) brand, Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100 outdoor Topgolf venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile game and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.com.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO and Jack Wolfskin. "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. Learn more at topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

