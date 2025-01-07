Topgolf Officially Breaks Ground in Grand Prairie Near EpicCentral Entertainment District

The venue will be located near Mayfield Road along the President George Bush Turnpike

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf announced today it broke ground on a two-level venue located in Grand Prairie, Texas, set to open in late 2025. This will be the 15th venue in Texas and the fifth in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The Basics

Topgolf breaks ground on a two-level venue near popular entertainment district, EpicCentral, in Grand Prairie.

Never been to a Topgolf venue? Think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing – can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment.

Topgolf Grand Prairie will be located south of IKEA at 3670 South State Highway 161.

Once open, the venue will employ roughly 300 Playmakers (aka employees) – think bay hosts, bartenders, ball picker upper people, etc.

It's Golf

Topgolf Grand Prairie will have 80 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. Each bay will have lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players.

The venue will be equipped with Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other cool metrics.

Developed in partnership with SEGA®, Topgolf's newest game, Sonic the Hedgehog™, brings the fun for everyone! Players can aim at giant outfield targets to hit springs, collect rings and take down badniks in iconic virtual Sonic environments, designed with all skill levels in mind.

Can't swing a golf club to save your life? You'll be in good company. Topgolf's golf club, The Sure Thing, is designed to make golf less hard for beginners – or those whose game just isn't that great.

great. Players will also be able to take lessons through Topgolf's Coach program, led by the venue's Director of Instruction.

It's Not Golf

Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. What we mean: A full-service bar and restaurant manned by executive chefs, fire pits, music and year-round family-friendly programming are just as much a part of the Topgolf experience.

A private event space and rooftop terrace are prime spots for team outings, family gatherings, meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

What They Said

- Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway: "We're excited to break ground on our newest venue near Grand Prairie's popular entertainment district, EpicCentral. Topgolf Grand Prairie will be an ideal midpoint between Topgolf Fort Worth and Topgolf Dallas, further extending our unique style of modern golf to seasoned Players and beginner golfers alike throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth region."

- Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen: "What a thrilling moment for our city as we break ground on Topgolf, a major addition to our already dynamic EpicCentral entertainment district. This is just the latest step in making Grand Prairie a top destination in Texas. With Topgolf, we're not just adding a new entertainment venue – we're creating more jobs, attracting visitors, and offering residents a fun, vibrant space to enjoy together."

