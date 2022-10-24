Topgolf Opens First Baltimore Venue on Friday, Oct. 28

The three-level entertainment destination will be located in the downtown Southern Gateway Entertainment District

DALLAS , Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, Oct. 28, modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf will open its first venue in Baltimore and third in the state of Maryland, along with Topgolf Germantown and Topgolf National Harbor. This brings the company's total global venue count to 81.

Topgolf's technology-enabled venue experience revolves around Players participating in point-scoring games in outdoor hitting bays (complete with adjustable heaters and fans), and Topgolf Baltimore will also feature chef-inspired dishes, top-shelf drinks, music, family-friendly programs, private event rooms, a rooftop terrace and a skylit central atrium where Players can enjoy yard games and a giant video wall.

"We can't wait to welcome the Baltimore community to our newest venue and can assure you the Topgolf experience is all about having fun, whether or not you're any good at golf," said Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray. "We're a company focused on encouraging people to let loose a little bit and harness the power of play, and we're excited to see how our new friends in Baltimore embrace that."

Located at the intersection of Stockholm and Warner Streets in the Southern Gateway Entertainment District, the new venue sits adjacent to Horseshoe Casino Baltimore and M&T Bank Stadium. Throughout its three levels, Topgolf Baltimore will house 90 outdoor hitting bays equipped with the company's signature Toptracer ball-tracing technology so Players can track their ball's speed, distance, height and more while playing games like Angry Birds and Jewel Jam.

Topgolf Baltimore will employ roughly 500 Playmakers, and those interested in joining the team can apply on Topgolf's careers website.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues bring people together to play in a dynamic, technology-driven golf entertainment experience. With an energetic atmosphere, Topgolf venues feature high-tech gaming, outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menus, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf entertains more than 20 million Players annually at 81 locations across the globe. To learn more or plan your visit, go to topgolf.com.

Topgolf Media Contact:

Amanda Rider

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Topgolf