Topgolf Opens Newest Venue in National Harbor

"As Topgolf continues to expand throughout the country, we are thrilled to strengthen our presence in the nation's capital as we officially open Topgolf National Harbor this week," said Topgolf Chief Operations Officer Craig Kessler . "This exciting new venue allows us to continue connecting with the local community and creating moments that matter with Guests while showcasing some of Topgolf's innovations, including Toptracer, which is the same technology seen on TV that tracks the flight path of the golf ball."

With a worldwide fan base of nearly 100 million, Topgolf connects people in meaningful ways through its special blend of technology, entertainment, food and beverage, and the inherent good that can be accomplished when people from all walks of life come together. Guests – including golfers and non-golfers alike – can enjoy point-scoring games using microchipped balls that instantly show performance data, including accuracy and distance, on a TV screen in the bay. Topgolf venues feature a chef-driven menu, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs, flexible private event spaces and music in climate-controlled hitting bays. Year-round programming includes events for kids and families, social leagues, golf tournaments, lessons and much more.

The new Topgolf venue is located at 6400 Clipper Way in Oxon Hill, Md. More than 500 full- and part-time associates have been hired in advance of the opening. Along with enjoying the new venue in National Harbor, guests in the surrounding communities can visit venues in both Alexandria and Loudoun County.

For more information about the venue and upcoming events, please visit topgolf.com/national harbor, facebook.com/nationalharbor or @Topgolf on Twitter and Instagram.

