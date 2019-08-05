Topgolf Opens Newest Venue in Thornton

"Topgolf helps guests discover common ground through friendly competition and fun, and we look forward to welcoming the community to our latest venue in Thornton for a truly unmatched entertainment experience," said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle . "Guests can not only enjoy our incredible food and beverage selections, but can also experience the game in new ways using our ball-tracing technology, Toptracer, which is the same technology seen on TV that traces the flight path of the ball."

Topgolf's special blend of technology and entertainment is designed to connect and build communities through meaningful experiences. At Topgolf venues, Guests are invited to experience point-scoring games using microchipped balls that instantly show performance data (including accuracy and distance) on a TV screen in the bay, while also enjoying a chef-driven menu, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs, flexible private event spaces and music. Golfers and non-golfers alike can enjoy year-round programming including events for kids and families, social leagues, golf tournaments, lessons and other fun activities.

Topgolf Thornton is located at 16011 Grant Street. More than 500 full- and part-time Associates have been hired in advance of the opening. Along with enjoying the new venue in Thornton, Guests in surrounding communities can also visit the Topgolf location in Centennial.

For more information about the venue and upcoming events, please visit topgolf.com/thornton, facebook.com/topgolfthornton or follow @Topgolf on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT TOPGOLF ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a global sports and entertainment community that connects nearly 100 million fans in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What began as a technology that enhanced the game of golf now encompasses a range of unmatched experiences where communities can discover common ground at brand expressions including Topgolf venues, Topgolf Lounge, Toptracer, Toptracer Range, Topgolf Swing Suite, Topgolf Studios, Topgolf Live and World Golf Tour (WGT) by Topgolf and Driving for Good.

ABOUT TOPGOLF VENUES

Topgolf venues, the first brand expression of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect communities of fans in meaningful ways through technology, entertainment, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These multi-level venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at more than 50 locations across the U.S. and internationally.

ABOUT TOPTRACER

Toptracer, an innovative expression of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connects communities of fans in meaningful ways through advanced ball-tracing technology. The first of its kind to be introduced to the game of golf, Toptracer has revolutionized the way viewers experience the game during the biggest golf majors on TV.

