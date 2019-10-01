Topgolf Partners With National Veterans Memorial and Museum to Host Veteran Hiring Events Across the Country

"When service men and women return home from duty, they bring home skill sets and leadership that often transform a company's ability to perform at the highest level," said Lieutenant General Michael Ferriter , U.S. Army (Retired) and President and CEO of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum. "We encourage Veterans and companies to join us for this special hiring event, meet one another and learn how they can help each other succeed."

Through innovative technology, Veterans and companies will be pre-matched, helping to create a comfortable experience for all by breaking down any potential barriers and allowing individuals to create connections with potential employers.

In September, Topgolf and the National Veterans Memorial and Museum hosted a successful first-time hiring event in Columbus, Ohio welcoming Veterans in surrounding communities with 11 companies participating including: FedEx, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Kroger and The Wendy's Company. Veterans and businesses are invited to register for a recruitment event at participating U.S. Topgolf venues on Nov. 8: Atlanta, Columbus, Denver, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Nashville, National Harbor, San Antonio and Virginia Beach.

"Topgolf has a strong commitment to support Veterans and we are hopeful that these events will help create meaningful connections between potential employers and Veterans," said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle. "As a company, we want to show our gratitude for the men and women who have served in the military, and it is our privilege to honor them by hosting these hiring events in communities around the country."

Exhibitor fees will be donated to the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, which will continue to support Veterans and their commitment to America. For more information about the upcoming hiring events and to register, please visit www.nationalvmm.org/vetops.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL VETERANS MEMORIAL AND MUSEUM

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum, located in Columbus, Ohio, is neither a war memorial nor a military branch-of-service museum. It takes visitors on a narrative journey telling individual stories and shared experiences of Veterans throughout history. The National Veterans Memorial and Museum pays tribute to the sacrifices of men and women in service and their families. History is presented in a dynamic, participatory experience with photos, letters and personal effects, multi-media presentations, and interactive exhibits. Together, these elements link our national story to the larger context of world events since our country's earliest days and demonstrate the importance of individuals in shaping our history. Please visit https://www.nationalvmm.org/ to learn more about the National Veterans Memorial and Museum.

ABOUT TOPGOLF ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a global sports and entertainment community that connects nearly 100 million fans in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What began as a technology that enhanced the game of golf now encompasses a range of unmatched experiences where communities can discover common ground at brand expressions including Topgolf venues, Lounge by Topgolf, Toptracer, Toptracer Range, Topgolf Swing Suite, Topgolf Studios, Topgolf Live, World Golf Tour (WGT) by Topgolf and Driving for Good.

ABOUT TOPGOLF VENUES

Topgolf venues, the first brand expression of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect communities of fans in meaningful ways through technology, entertainment, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These multi-level venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at more than 50 locations across the U.S. and internationally.

