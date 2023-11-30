Topgolf Pompano Beach Grand Opens Friday, Dec. 15

Florida's ninth Topgolf venue will be conveniently located off I-95 at the intersection of Powerline Boulevard and Race Track Road

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf announced today it will grand open its Pompano Beach venue on Friday, Dec. 15.

The Basics

Topgolf Pompano Beach will have 102 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning three levels.

Never been to a Topgolf venue? Think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing – can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment. You'll take aim at giant targets on the field while playing virtual courses or Topgolf's signature games like Angry Birds. And just so you know, Topgolf celebrates the bad shots just as much as the beautiful swings.

Topgolf Pompano Beach will be conveniently located off I-95 at 400 Lucky Lane and is an anchor of The Pomp, a 223-acre mixed-use development project underway by The Cordish Companies and Caesars Entertainment. One of the largest developments in South Florida , The Pomp will bring together the newly remodeled Harrah's Pompano Beach with entertainment, retail, dining, hotel, residential, office and lifestyle offerings once complete.

It's Golf

Topgolf Pompano Beach will have 102 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning three levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players.

The venue is equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other metrics.

Bonus: On Tuesdays, game play is half-off!

Players can even partake in lessons through Topgolf's Coach program, led by the venue's Director of Instruction.

It's Not Golf

Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. What we mean: A full-service restaurant manned by executive chefs, outdoor patio, rooftop terrace with fire pits, more than 200 HDTVs, music and year-round family-friendly programming are just as much a part of the Topgolf experience.

Private event rooms and an outdoor area with backyard games also offer the prime spot for team outings, family gatherings, meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

What They Said

Topgolf Chief Operating and People Officer Gen Gray : "We obviously have a lot of love for Florida as this is our ninth Topgolf in the state, and opening our Pompano Beach venue is something we've been looking forward to for a while. We're honored to be an anchor of The Pomp and be a part of the city's exciting entertainment landscape."

: "We obviously have a lot of love for as this is our ninth Topgolf in the state, and opening our venue is something we've been looking forward to for a while. We're honored to be an anchor of The Pomp and be a part of the city's exciting entertainment landscape." Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin : "I am thrilled that Topgolf has chosen to open their newest entertainment facility here in Pompano Beach . The grand opening of a signature brand like Topgolf is validation of the steps that we have taken to position Pompano Beach as a top destination in South Florida . The addition of Topgolf, adjacent to the Harrah's Casino , gives folks another reason to come to Pompano Beach to live, work and play!"

: "I am thrilled that Topgolf has chosen to open their newest entertainment facility here in . The grand opening of a signature brand like Topgolf is validation of the steps that we have taken to position as a top destination in . The addition of Topgolf, adjacent to the Harrah's , gives folks another reason to come to to live, work and play!" City Manager Greg Harrison : "Back in 2015, I recommended this site as the ideal location for a Topgolf. When the Cordish Company bought the land in 2020, I pitched it to them, and they shared that same vision. Seeing this come to fruition means as much to me as it does the entire community."

For more info on Topgolf Pompano Beach, visit the venue's location page. Those interested in joining the team can apply on Topgolf's career website.

SOURCE Topgolf

