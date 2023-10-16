Topgolf St. Louis-Midtown Opens Friday, Oct. 20

In the heart of St. Louis, the company's newest venue will be located at 3201 Chouteau Avenue

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf announced today it will open its St. Louis-Midtown venue on Friday, Oct. 20.

The Basics

On October 20, Topgolf opens its newest venue in St. Louis-Midtown.

Never been to a Topgolf venue? Think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing – can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment. You'll take aim at giant targets on the field while playing virtual courses or Topgolf's signature games like Angry Birds. And just so you know, Topgolf celebrates the bad shots just as much as the beautiful swings.

Located at 3201 Chouteau Avenue, Topgolf St. Louis-Midtown will be conveniently located in the heart of Midtown from I-64.

This will be Missouri's second Topgolf venue in addition to Topgolf's existing venue in Chesterfield.

Globally, this will be Topgolf's 92nd outdoor venue when it opens on Oct. 20 and 82nd in the U.S.

and 82nd in the U.S. The venue will employ roughly 400 Playmakers (aka Associates) – think bay hosts, bartenders, ball picker upper people, etc.

It's Golf

Topgolf St. Louis-Midtown will have 102 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning three levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players.

The venue is equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other metrics.

Bonus: On Tuesdays, game play is half-off!

Players can even partake in lessons through Topgolf's Coach program, led by the venue's Director of Instruction.

It's Not Golf

Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. What we mean: A full-service restaurant manned by executive chefs, rooftop terrace with fire pits, more than 200 HDTVs, music and year-round family-friendly programming are just as much a part of the Topgolf experience.

Private event rooms and an outdoor area with backyard games also offer the prime spot for team outings, family gatherings, meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

What They Said

Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray: "We're so excited to bring more play to St. Louis and invite everyone to come enjoy our "golf" and our "not golf" experience. It doesn't matter if you've never played golf – all that matters is that you leave with a smile on your face."

St. Louis 11 th Ward Alderwoman Laura Keys : "The opening of Topgolf will not only provide a thrilling recreational opportunity for our residents but also contribute to the economic growth in the area. Topgolf's commitment to community engagement and support is commendable. It's an exciting addition that will undoubtedly enhance the social fabric of St. Louis and create lasting memories for years to come. Let the games begin!"

Saint Louis University President Fred P. Pestello, Ph.D.: "We are thrilled to welcome Topgolf to Midtown St. Louis. This project represents another significant investment in our neighborhood, city and region. We are excited that our students, faculty, staff and neighbors have one more dynamic place where they can gather to have fun."

For more info on Topgolf St Louis-Midtown, visit the venue's location page. Those interested in joining the team can apply on Topgolf's career website.

