Topgolf St. Petersburg Opens Friday, June 30

Just outside of Tampa, the company's newest venue will be located at 220 Carillon Parkway North

DALLAS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf announced today it will open its St. Petersburg, Florida, venue on Friday, June 30.

The Basics

Topgolf St. Petersburg will feature 102 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays, a full-service restaurant, a rooftop terrace and more!

Never been to a Topgolf venue? Think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing – can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment. You'll take aim at giant targets on the field while playing virtual courses or Topgolf's signature games like Angry Birds – and so you know, Topgolf celebrates the bad shots just as much as the beautiful swings.

Located at 220 Carillon Parkway North, Topgolf St. Petersburg will be situated in Carillon office park and will be easily accessible off of Interstate 275 by way of the Roosevelt Boulevard or Ulmerton Road exits.

This will be Florida's eighth Topgolf venue. Topgolf has existing venues in Fort Myers , Jacksonville , Lake Mary , Miami - Doral , Miami Gardens , Orlando and Tampa .

. The venue will employ roughly 400 Playmakers (aka Associates).

100% Golf

Topgolf St. Petersburg will have 102 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning three levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players.

The venue is equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other metrics.

Bonus: On Tuesdays, game play is half-off!

Players can even partake in lessons through Topgolf's Coach program, led by the venue's Director of Instruction.

100% Not Golf

Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. That's why a full-service restaurant manned by executive chefs, rooftop terrace with fire pits, more than 200 HDTVs, music and year-round family-friendly programming are just as much a part of the Topgolf experience.

Private event rooms and an outdoor area with backyard games also offer the ideal location for team outings, family gatherings, meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

What She Said

Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray: "We're working every day to make the game of golf more accessible, more diverse and more fun, and we invite our neighbors in the Pinellas County community to show us your best – or worst – swing. Either way, as long as you're having a blast."

For more info on Topgolf St. Petersburg, visit the venue's location page. Those interested in joining the team can apply on Topgolf's career website.

