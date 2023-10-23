Topgolf Venue No. 4 for Tennessee with the Oct. 27 Opening in Memphis

Located at 3450 S. Germantown Road, the venue is about 20 minutes from downtown Memphis

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf announced today it will open its Memphis venue on Friday, Oct. 27.

The Basics

What is Topgolf? A sports entertainment experience that features high-tech golf, food, drinks, music and a good time. Think of it as a place where anyone can participate in the game of golf in a relaxed, no-pressure environment. You'll take aim at giant targets on the field while playing virtual courses or Topgolf's signature games like Angry Birds – and so you know, Topgolf celebrates the bad shots just as much as the beautiful swings.

About 20 minutes from downtown Memphis, Tennessee , the venue is located at 3450 S. Germantown Road.

, the venue is located at 3450 S. Germantown Road. This will be Topgolf's fourth venue in Tennessee with other venues in Nashville , Chattanooga and Knoxville .

with other venues in , and . The opening of Topgolf Memphis marks the company's 83 rd outdoor venue in the U.S. and 93rd globally.

outdoor venue in the U.S. and 93rd globally. The venue will employ roughly 400 Playmakers (aka employees) – think bay hosts, bartenders, ball picker upper people, etc.

It's Golf

Topgolf Memphis will feature 72outdoor, climate-controlled (yes, that means heated in the winter!) hitting bays spanning two levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players.

The venue is equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other cool metrics to impress your friends.

Bonuses: On Tuesdays, game play is half-off!

Players can even partake in lessons through Topgolf's Coach program, led by the venue's Director of Instruction.

It's Not Golf

Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. Think a full-service restaurant manned by executive chefs, 28-foot video wall, rooftop terrace, more than 200 HDTVs, music and year-round family-friendly programming, which are just as much a part of the Topgolf experience.

A private event room that provides the ideal location for team outings, family gatherings, meetings or really anything Players are looking for an excuse to celebrate.

What They Said

Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray: "We're so excited to bring our fourth venue to the state and introduce even more people to the game of golf in our Topgolf way, where all that matters is you have a good time."

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland : "Our administration has been working to bring Topgolf to Memphis for a long time, and I couldn't be happier to officially welcome them here. This dynamic addition not only enhances our entertainment offerings but also brings our community together."

For more info on Topgolf Memphis, visit the venue's location page. Those interested in joining the team can apply on Topgolf's career website.

