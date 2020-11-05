Topgolf's 58 U.S. Venues To Join Screenvision Media's Soaring New 'Front + Center Everywhere' Network

Topgolf's 58 U.S. venues to join Screenvision Media's expansive new Front + Center Network. Tweet this

Screenvision's sales team will target advertisers that align with Topgolf's growing footprint. High definition screens throughout Topgolf venues will feature content and advertising from Front + Center Everywhere that is integrated into the existing programming that Topgolf patrons are accustomed to seeing.

"Our partnership with Screenvision deepens our media partnerships and will broaden our pool of advertisers," said Erin Huard, Director, Partnership Product & Operations, Topgolf. "Screenvision targets an audience that is similar to the Topgolf guest – we expect 'Front + Center Everywhere' to seamlessly integrate with our existing programming."

Consumers will recognize the Front + Center Everywhere preshow as it travels from cinema to Screenvision's OOH network. The contextually relevant content includes entertaining, movie-related programming, such as trivia, games and behind-the-scenes footage. Screenvision's in-house creative studio will also develop a variety of original campaign executions, including traditional spots and custom creative.

This year alone, Front + Center Everywhere has added the ReachTV airport network, healthcare innovation company Outcome Health along with Atmosphere, the streaming television service for bars and restaurants, and Volta electric vehicle charging stations.

About Screenvision Media

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in cinema and premium video advertising, offering on-screen advertising, in-lobby promotions and integrated marketing programs to national, regional and local advertisers. The company provides comprehensive advertising representation services to top-tier theatrical exhibitors and sports venues nationwide. The Screenvision Media advertising network comprises over 15,000 screens in 2,400+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 8 of the top 10 exhibitor companies. For more information: https://screenvisionmedia.com/

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life connect at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's platforms include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media, Topgolf International, Toptracer and Topgolf Swing Suite. To learn more, visit www.topgolfentertainmentgroup.com or follow @Topgolf on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues, the first brand experience of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect people in meaningful ways through technology, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at over 60 locations across the U.S. and internationally. To learn more or plan a visit, visit www.topgolf.com.

