Topo Chico Hard Celebrates National Margarita Day with Two New Margarita Flavored Alcohol Beverage Innovations

With its signature margarita flavor debuting in its iconic glass bottle and new Margarita MAX FAB Strawberry Hibiscus, the brand continues its expansion beyond hard seltzer

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Margarita Day (2/22), Topo Chico Hard is saying adiós to ordinary margaritas and hello to refreshing convenience for 21+ fans. Introducing two new innovations: Topo Chico Hard Margarita Flavored Alcohol Beverage 6-pack glass bottles and Margarita MAX FAB Strawberry Hibiscus.

Topo Chico Hard debuts its signature margarita in the iconic glass bottle alongside the new Margarita MAX FAB Strawberry Hibiscus.

For the first time ever, Topo Chico Hard Margarita FAB is available in the brand's unmistakable glass bottle—bringing its most iconic symbol into the world of full-flavor margaritas FABs. Made with real lime juice and added minerals for a crisp finish, the iconic vessel delivers the same perfectly balanced sweet-tart lime flavor fans love, now in a more premium, ready-to-enjoy experience. Before opening, drinkers are invited to 'Flip Before They Sip'—a simple ritual printed directly on the bottle that encourages flipping to fully mix the real lime juice before that first refreshing sip.

As demand grows for higher-quality, ready-to-enjoy options, the glass bottle brings intention back to the moment, celebrating the details that matter—from the feel of glass in hand to the sound of carbonation when the bottle is opened. It's a small shift that turns everyday convenience into a ritual worth savoring.

Alongside the glass bottle debut, Topo Chico Hard is expanding its Margarita MAX FAB lineup with Margarita MAX FAB Strawberry Hibiscus, a new flavor at 8% ABV available in a 24 oz. single-serve can. Following the strong reception of the Topo Chico Hard Margarita MAX Signature Flavor FAB launch last year as a top three higher-ABV singles innovation,¹ the line expansion builds on the fan-favorite strawberry margarita flavor with tart hibiscus, one of the fastest-growing flavor profiles in food and beverage.²

"Topo Chico Hard has always been about trusting your own taste and enjoying refreshment on your terms," said Liz Cramton, Sr. Director of Marketing of Flavor & RTDs. "After a strong launch for our Topo Chico Hard Margarita FAB last year, we've earned the confidence to keep building our margarita-flavored lineup—bringing our point of view into the space while staying true to what makes Topo Chico Hard different, like our iconic glass bottle and flavor-forward innovation."

Margarita MAX FAB Strawberry Hibiscus is available now with the 6-pack glass bottles beginning to roll out nationwide next month. Keep an eye on Topo Chico Hard social channels and the brand's store locator to see how fans 21+ can get their hands on Topo Chico Hard Margaritas without distilled spirits and flip (and sip) their way into National Margarita Day.

¹Circana, Total US - Conv, Volume Sales, L52W W/E 1/18/2026

²Data Essentials Menu Trends 2025

Media Contact: Kaylee Braasch, [email protected]

