Topping Lovers Rejoice! Pizza Hut Takes You Alllll The Way To The Edge® With Nationwide Return Of Iconic Thin Crust Pizza

The Edge uses Thin 'N Crispy ® dough, the first type of dough ever used when Pizza Hut opened its doors in 1958. The Edge was first released in 1997 and is considered a "tavern-style" pizza because it's cut into 16 squares and comes on a cracker-thin crust that has a noticeable crunch and is sturdy enough to hold ALL the toppings, getting you optimal flavor in every bite. The combo of the toppings, thin, crispy, light crust and shareable square pieces makes it the perfect pizza for patio season.

The iconic Edge pizza comes in four distinct recipes:

The Ultimate is packed with pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions and Roma tomatoes

"The Edge is a pizza our customers constantly ask us to bring back. Anyone who loves thin crust pizzas loaded with toppings will love the Edge," said David Graves, general manager, Pizza Hut. "The bold flavor and aroma of the Edge Seasoning will instantly transport you back to a Pizza Hut."

All four of The Edge pizza recipes are available now for a limited time at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide for contactless delivery, carryout, curbside and Hut Lane pickup for just $12.99. Prices higher in some locations. Click here to find your nearest Pizza Hut location. Not available with other deals. Extra charge for additional toppings and extra cheese. Product availability, participation, availability of contactless, curbside, The Hut Lane™ and delivery areas, charges and minimums vary. Delivery charge is not a driver tip.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates nearly 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Now more than ever, restaurants have an important role in helping to safely feed families. As the largest pizza brand in the U.S. by store count, Pizza Hut is committed to doing its part. To help keep team members and customers safe, customers can get their favorite Pizza Hut pizza via four contactless offerings: curbside and The Hut Lane pickup, delivery, or carryout.

Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.

For more information about Pizza Hut, visit www.pizzahut.com or www.pizzahut.com/c/content/sitemap.

