Toray Announces the Launch of Flexible and Highly Adaptive 2700 Prepreg System

Toray launches its 2700 prepreg system, a solution that meets the demands of both performance and process flexibility. Tweet this

Processing Versatility of Toray 2700

The 2700 prepreg system is suitable for applications where parts are exposed to high heat and high humidity environments (i.e. hot / wet condition) since it is specifically engineered for heat resistance and low moisture absorption. It accommodates flexible cure temperatures (250-350 degrees Fahrenheit / 121-177 degrees Celsius) and satisfies aerospace structural drivers such as compression properties.

Final product configurations of 2700 include combining it with various Torayca® unidirectional carbon fibers and other woven carbon or glass fibers. This prepreg is drapable and press cures in less than 5 minutes, enabling the rapid production of parts with complex geometries. It provides low void content and excellent all-around structural properties.

Toray 2700 can be used in compression molding of high-volume small parts such as aircraft clips, molded brackets, and wing ribs, while larger parts may be processed via out-of-autoclave (OOA) and vacuum bag only (VBO). Other suitable processing methods include automated tape laying (ATL), automated fiber placement (AFP), and hand layup.

"Most prepregs are designed around a specific process, then stretched beyond their capability to accommodate other processes. This prepreg will allow emerging aerospace programs to start with hand layup and oven cures, then progress to higher volume with AFP/ATL and compression molding, all while using the same material. This is a game-changer for the aerospace market," said Nate Monroe, Market Sector Manager for Urban Air Mobility.

About Toray Composite Materials America, Inc.

Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. (Toray CMA) is a subsidiary of Toray Industries, Inc. (Toray). Toray addresses global challenges by delivering high value-add products including fibers and textiles, resins and films, and carbon fiber composite materials. Toray operates in 29 countries and regions with more than 48,000 employees worldwide. Toray Composite Materials America is the manufacturer and supplier of Torayca® carbon fiber materials and high quality advanced composite prepreg. Toray CMA serves the needs of aircraft, recreational, and industrial markets. For more information about Toray CMA, www.toraycma.com. For information on Toray Industries, visit www.toray.com.

SOURCE Toray Composite Materials America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.toraycma.com

