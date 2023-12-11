Tornado Recovery: U-Haul Offering Help to Tennesseans at 7 Stores

MADISON, Tenn. and CLARKSVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to victims of the tornadoes and thunderstorms that tore through Clarksville, Madison, Hendersonville and neighboring communities on Saturday.

An EF3 tornado left an 11-mile path of destruction in Montgomery County, and an EF2 tornado caused widespread damage in northern Davidson County and Sumner County. Multiple deaths were confirmed, countless homes were leveled, and tens of thousands of residents have been left without power.

With some families displaced and others facing substantial home repairs, access to dry and secure self-storage rooms and portable storage containers during clean-up is always beneficial to communities affected by natural disasters.

"Our Hendersonville store sustained damage during these storms, so we know firsthand that our fellow Tennesseans are in need," said Adam Muszynski, U-Haul Company of North Nashville president. "As our people begin to clean up their properties, we are providing a month of free storage services for their belongings. We encourage anyone in need of a storage unit to give us a call and take advantage of our disaster relief program."

Six stores across Middle Tennessee and one in southern Kentucky are available to provide 30 days of free storage services. The U-Haul disaster relief program applies to new storage rentals and is based on availability. People seeking more information or needing to arrange free self-storage should contact their nearest participating facility:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clarksville

712 Providence Blvd.

Clarksville, TN 37042

(931) 647-8028

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Wilma Rudolph

2830 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.

Clarksville, TN 37040

(931) 648-0500

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Madison

121 Moving Center Court

Madison, TN 37115

(615) 868-5081

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rivergate (U-Box only)

1515 Gallatin Pike N.

Madison, TN 37115

(629) 221-2502

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Nashville

506 Fesslers Lane

Nashville, TN 37210

(615) 736-5231

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Mt. Juliet (U-Box only)

14535 Lebanon Road

Old Hickory, TN 37138

(615) 754-6246

U-Haul Storage of Oak Grove

8475 Pembroke Oak Grove Road

Oak Grove, KY 42262

(270) 605-5172

While the disaster relief program is unavailable at U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hendersonville at 208 W. Main St. due to storm damage, U-Haul is caring for its customers of this location by moving belongings of storage rooms that were directly impacted into U-Box containers while the facility is repaired.

With 257 cubic feet of space and one-ton capacity, U-Box containers can be delivered and picked up at your door; packed on your timeframe; and stored in a secure warehouse until you are ready to retrieve your belongings. U-Box containers can be shipped almost anywhere in the world and stored for as long as you need.

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

