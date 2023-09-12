TORRAS Embarks on an Off-road Terrain with Innovative Phone Stand Solutions

News provided by

TORRAS

12 Sep, 2023, 15:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world eagerly embraces the cutting-edge features and capabilities of the iPhone 15, TORRAS is thrilled to introduce a companion designed to elevate your iPhone experience, especially for outdoor enthusiasts.

Behold the UPRO Ostand SS Shield-mate – a remarkable phone case that seamlessly aligns with the iPhone 15's innovative spirit, providing unmatched device protection and functional enhancements.

Continue Reading
UPRO Ostand SS Shield-mate
UPRO Ostand SS Shield-mate

Development Background

Inspired by air cushion shoes, the built-in real air-filled bumpers surrounding the case bounce back external forces, with a high-durability TPU structure effectively absorbing up to 98% of the shock upon every possible impact.

"TORRAS is currently the brand with the most diverse selection of stand phone cases, leading the revolutionary development in this product category," stated TORRAS Ostand Product Designer Austin Yang.

Patented certification Air-Filled Bumpers

Experience the power of Triple Military-Grade Drop Protection, ensuring your iPhone 15 remains resilient even in the face of unexpected drops and shocks. Our UPRO Ostand Shield-mate is SGS-certified for 12ft drop tests and is engineered to provide unmatched protection from falls at a height of up to one floor.

This synergy ensures that your device remains resilient even in the face of unexpected drops and shocks. Whether you're capturing life's adventures or simply managing your day, rest assured that your iPhone 15 is shielded with a level of durability that complements its remarkable capabilities.

3-in-1 Versatile Kickstand

  • Offering flexible angles from vertical to horizontal, the built-in kickstand provides a variety of positions.
  • A magnetic stand that is compatible with a MagSafe charger, wallet, and car mount.
  • An O-ring holder allows you to grip your phone when your hands are full.

Semi-translucent matte Finish and Soft-touch Surface

This case boasts a semi-translucent matte finish and a soft-touch sandblasted surface, providing a discreet non-slip grip.

For more information, please visit TORRAS official

About TORRAS
TORRAS is a leading innovator in device accessories, dedicated to enhancing the way people interact with technology. With a focus on cutting-edge design and advanced functionality, we are committed to providing solutions that elevate the user experience.

Media Contact:
TORRAS Contact: [email protected] 

TORRAS PR Manager: [email protected] 

SOURCE TORRAS

Also from this source

TORRAS präsentiert auf der IFA 2023 4 revolutionäre Handyschutzhüllen und läutet damit neue Trends bei mobilem Zubehör ein

TORRAS Showcases 4 Revolutionary Phone Cases at IFA 2023, Heralding New Trends in Mobile Accessories

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.