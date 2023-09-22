TORRAS Introduces TORRAS LAB: Pioneering the Future of Smartphone Accessories

HONG KONG, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For over a decade, TORRAS has been at the forefront of transforming lives with its innovations, but the TORRAS LAB and the stories behind it are often less known. TORRAS officially unveiled the TORRAS LAB, showcasing the behind-the-scenes technologies featured in their industry-leading UPRO kickstand cases, tempered glass screen protectors, and fast chargers. Here are some of the key highlights from the event.

Seamless Kickstand for Phone Users

TORRAS faced a prevalent issue in the industry – externally mounted stands on kickstand cases, which often had protrusions that were awkward, limited viewing angles, and were not durable due to technical limitations. However, TORRAS addressed this issue by creating a seamless kickstand, which used a meticulously calibrated, long-lasting Tora-Hold Bearing to fit flush the kickstand into the back of the case while integrating powerful magnetism, uninterrupted wireless charging, flexible viewing angles all at once.

Innovations Behind the Air Protection

Drawing inspiration from air-cushioned sneakers, TORRAS LAB revolutionized phone protection by utilizing fluid particles and high-pressure stamping to inject air into a separate layer, creating dual-layer 360° air bumpers. These bumpers effectively distribute the force of any impact into the air, providing the phone with comprehensive protection from all angles.

Screen Protector With No Bubbles, No White Edges

In the pursuit of phone protection, TORRAS LAB developed the groundbreaking Tora-Airfree molecular glue technology which infused molecular glues that would form a strong bond between the protector and the device's screen, ensuring a bubble-free and seamless installation while maintaining the original clarity and sensitivity. And full coverage extends all the way to the edges, including the slightly curved edges of the iPhone 15 series, providing comprehensive coverage for the entire screen.

You can watch a full replay of the TORRAS LAB event at the embed or on TORRAS's YouTube channel.

TORRAS stands apart from the crowd of mobile accessory brands, as it is constantly pushing boundaries to redefine industry standards, revolutionizing mobile experience, and unlocking a world of possibilities for creators around the world.

About TORRAS 

TORRAS, born in 2012, is a trailblazer in providing a whole new lifestyle. With a keen curiosity for lifestyle trends, TORRAS has developed a range of innovative products powered by cutting-edge technologies to reshape the way we live in the future.

