TORRAS launches innovative new wearable air conditioner, COOLIFY 3

TORRAS

25 May, 2023, 10:58 ET

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COOLIFY has revolutionized portable cooling devices with the introduction of COOLIFY 3, the latest innovation in wearable air conditioners. Designed to provide a cool and comfortable experience, even in scorching temperatures, COOLIFY 3 incorporates cutting-edge technologies and over 25 new patents, showcasing our unwavering commitment to innovation and attention to detail.

Scientific research has shown that traditional cooling methods are insufficient in meeting the cooling needs of the human body when the environmental temperature exceeds 33℃. COOLIFY 3 addresses this issue with its advanced features and superior cooling capabilities.

Featuring three patented semiconductors and an expansive cooling area of 14388 mm², COOLIFY 3 ensures thorough cooling coverage of the entire neck region. By doubling the number of motors, the device delivers a significant increase in wind speeds, further enhancing the cooling effect. Additionally, the innovative design incorporates seven airflow channels, allowing for simultaneous cooling of the neck, face, and back. In just one second, COOLIFY 3 can provide whole-body cooling, keeping users refreshed and comfortable.

One of the standout features of COOLIFY 3 is the "Cool Angle" technology, which focuses on effective cooling by targeting specific areas of the body. Extensive research and interviews on human body cooling revealed that the back is one of the regions where people sweat the most and can perceive temperature changes. To address this, COOLIFY 3 includes a cool-conductive plate and two air outlets on the back, enabling cool air to be blown from both the front and rear simultaneously. This unique cooling configuration offers an unparalleled cooling experience.

The combined area of the three large cooling conduction plates in COOLIFY 3 is a remarkable 14388 mm², surpassing the previous generation by 79% and setting new industry standards.

Equipped with four high-speed fans and seven compressed air channels, COOLIFY 3 ensures a comprehensive cooling experience, targeting the face, neck, and back simultaneously. We take immense pride in introducing COOLIFY 3, a groundbreaking innovation that has ushered in a new era of whole-body cooling.

Additionally, COOLIFY 3 is equipped with 18W fast charging technology, enabling it to reach 80% charge within a mere hour. This remarkable reduction in charging time ensures that users can quickly recharge their device and continue enjoying the refreshing coolness.

Moreover, COOLIFY 3 is designed with a keen focus on user comfort and convenience. We have taken into account the subtle nuances of humanization, making thoughtful adjustments to the positions and directions of the air outlets. By avoiding direct airflow towards the ears, we have enhanced the overall comfort of using COOLIFY 3, ensuring a more enjoyable cooling experience.

In addition, COOLIFY 3 embodies a deep sense of emotional care for outdoor workers who brave high temperatures. We understand the challenges they face and have taken their needs into consideration during the development of this innovative device.

By providing a portable and efficient cooling solution, COOLIFY 3 aims to alleviate the discomfort and potential health risks associated with working in extreme heat. We believe that every individual deserves a safe and comfortable environment, especially those who work tirelessly under challenging conditions.

With COOLIFY 3, outdoor workers can experience a newfound sense of relief and well-being, knowing that they have a reliable companion to help them stay cool and focused on their tasks. We are proud to offer this practical and empathetic solution, providing both physical and emotional support to those who need it most.

Price and Availability

COOLIFY3 is now on the Amazon Store and TORRAS' Official Website.  Check them out now!

About TORRAS

Founded in 2012, TORRAS is an innovative brand with a design philosophy of "Simple but Unique". They now have an R&D laboratory that spans over 2,000 square meters, and has obtained more than 1,100 patents thus far, with 36 of its products winning prestigious international design awards including the German Red Dot Award. 

