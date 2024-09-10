TORRAS Launches Next-Gen Ostand iPhone 16 Cases: Innovation Meets Everyday Functionality

HONG KONG, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TORRAS, a leader in creating innovative and high-quality tech products is thrilled to announce the launch of its next-generation Ostand Spin cases, specifically designed for the new iPhone 16 series. Building on over a decade of innovation, TORRAS introduces the all-new Ostand Spin case, perfectly timed with Apple's latest iPhone release.

TORRAS 2024 Newest Design: Ostand Spin Series for iPhone 16

As the original creator of stand cases, TORRAS continues to set the standard with these latest offerings. The Ostand series, renowned for its signature kickstand, enables consumers to effortlessly prop their iPhones at any angle, blending convenience with cutting-edge design to make everyday life easier.

Ostand Spin: A New Era of Comfort and Style

TORRAS proudly unveils the new model in the Ostand series, the Ostand Spin Flagship crafted for the new iPhone 16. Inspired by sparks of time and energy, this sleek case features smooth, rounded curves that enhance grip comfort while elevating the phone's overall handling. The updated design, complete with grip enhancements and the iconic kickstand, reflects TORRAS's commitment to merging innovative style with everyday functionality. The new Ostand Spin Flagship is available in three refined colors —Dune, Onyx, and Ivory.

Additional Features of the Ostand Spin Flagship:

2024 Newest Design: Inspired by sparks of time and energy. Three lines on the back of the phone case represent hours, minutes and seconds. Spark now.

On-the-Go Convenience: A slim, built-in design that slips effortlessly into pockets or bags, ready for any adventure.

360° Unlimited Stand: Ideal for everything from office work and photography to fitness and entertainment.

Enhanced Protection: Milshock Technology and textured edges provide comprehensive device safety.

Versatile Phone Grip: Ensures a secure hold for various activities, keeping your phone exactly where you need it.

Powerful Magnet: 40% stronger than MagSafe, offering perfect compatibility with accessories and wireless chargers.

Curved Cutout Design: Ensures smooth finger movement and full access to the Camera Control.

In addition to the new Ostand Spin Flagship, the popular Ostand Spin Classic will also be available for the iPhone 16, now with enhanced features that continue its legacy as one of the most functional cases on the market.

Ostand Spin Classic Key Features:

360° Spin Stand: A flexible kickstand tested for over 10,000 uses.

Powerful Magnetic: Equipped with 18N Halbach magnetic technology, 40% stronger than standard cases.

Slim Yet Protective: Military-grade protection that withstands drops up to 12 feet.

Photography Enhancement for iPhone 16: The secure grip pairs perfectly with the upgraded 48-megapixel ultrawide lens and advanced sensor.

Slim Protection for Larger Screens: Protects the expanded display sizes of the iPhone 16 series without compromising on sleekness.

"Our new Ostand cases represent the essence of TORRAS," said Charley Deng, the director of marketing department for TORRAS. "We've combined revolutionary design with state-of-the-art materials to create cases that not only protect the iPhone 16 but enhance its functionality in every way."

The new TORRAS Ostand Spin cases for iPhone 16 will be available for purchase starting September 9th on TORRAS.com and Amazon. The Ostand Spin Flagship is priced at $45.99, and the Ostand Spin Classic is available for $42.99.

About TORRAS

Founded in 2012, TORRAS is an innovative brand with a brand mission of "Shatter the Ordinary." They now have obtained more than 790 patents thus far, with 60 of its products winning prestigious international design awards. For more information, please visit TORRASLIFE.

