TORRAS Launches Ostand Series To Address Unsolvable Problems for Phone Users

News provided by

TORRAS

15 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

The Ostand series integrates remarkable solutions, elevating the overall iPhone 15 experience.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TORRAS, a brand known for offering a wide selection of kickstand cases, recently unveiled the latest Ostand series that integrates neodymium magnets, a versatile kickstand, a ring holder, and military-grade protection, allowing users to enjoy the best protection and next-level convenience without needing to carry a separate accessory.

Strong and Lightweight Airbag Solution

Continue Reading
2023 TORRAS Ostand SS Shieldmate case features air-filled bumpers on the borders.
2023 TORRAS Ostand SS Shieldmate case features air-filled bumpers on the borders.
TORRAS Ostand series comes with a built-in stand.
TORRAS Ostand series comes with a built-in stand.

The iPhone 15 lineup introduces a titanium design to withstand daily wear and tear, but titanium scratches easily and costs more for repairs as it's relatively soft and expensive. The Ostand series addresses these concerns by seamlessly combining full body protection and minimal weight impact.

The flagship Ostand SS ShieldMate case, exclusively designed for the Pro models of the iPhone 15 series, includes dedicated air-filled bumpers on all four sides to effectively absorb and disperse the impact through the cushioning power of the air. With strong yet light protection, users can confidently embrace daily activities without the burden of a heavy case.

Elevate the Photography Experience

While the iPhone 15 series offers professional-level photography, users may encounter a challenge — the absence of a reliable mobile holder to capture portraits, wildlife photos, or moments from afar.

To fully address this issue, the Ostand series conceals a flexible kickstand that props up the phone horizontally, vertically, and at flexible angles for more creative control, helping users achieve desired results from different angles and distances without the necessity of an additional selfie stick or tripod.

Make StandBy Mode Better With Ostand

With a magnetic kickstand seamlessly integrates into the case without any protrusion or interference with the wireless experience, the Ostand cases work flawlessly with all MagSafe accessories, from chargers and card wallets to car mounts and stands, making it more convenient for the user to enjoy the latest feature in iOS 17 — StandBy Mode, where you transform your iPhone into a bedside clock.

TORRAS Ostand series is now available on Amazon and the official website.

About TORRAS

TORRAS, born in 2012, is a trailblazer in providing a whole new lifestyle. With a keen curiosity for lifestyle trends, TORRAS has developed a range of innovative products powered by cutting-edge technologies to reshape the way we live in the future.

Press Contacts TORRAS Marketing: [email protected]
TORRAS PR Manager: [email protected] 

SOURCE TORRAS

Also from this source

TORRAS stellt die nächste Generation von Handyschutzhüllen vor, die mit einem genialen Kickstand ausgestattet sind

TORRAS Embarks on an Off-road Terrain with Innovative Phone Stand Solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.