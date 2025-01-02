TORRAS to Showcase Pioneering Personal Air-Conditioning Cooling Tech and More at CES 2025

HONG KONG, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TORRAS, a pioneering consumer electronics and accessories brand, will participate in CES 2025, the world's largest electronics trade conference from January 7-10, 2025. At TORRAS' booth (#30847, South Hall 1), the brand will showcase its innovative personal cooling gadgets, charging technology and signature cases.

TORRAS to Showcase Ostand Series and More at CES 2025

"At TORRAS, we are committed to delivering high-quality experiences through innovation. We are thrilled to join CES 2025 to not only showcase our best products and technology in front of the world, but also experience them in person," said Carrie Kong, CEO of TORRAS.

Revolutionizing Cooling Tech

TORRAS will present its cooling products featuring its updated cooling innovation, Coology, which utilizes cutting-edge TEC semiconductors and proprietary materials to realize rapid heat dissipation. The TORRAS COOLiFY series of neck air conditioners leverage this technology to deliver cool air against hot zones around a user's neck, helping them stay cool during hot weather and outdoor work. COOLiFY serves as a refuge from oppressive heat, a catalyst for enhanced productivity in high-temperature work environments, and a reliable safeguard against the risks of heat stroke.

Also incorporating Coology, the PolarCircle wireless charger features over 200 fins to help both itself and a charging smartphone maintain a cool temperature as low as 16°C/60.8°F for an optimized and safe charging experience. The PolarCircle does not only prolongs the lifespan of the battery but also enhances safety by vigilantly monitoring every aspect of the charging cycle.

Innovation and High Quality

As the brand behind the world's first Ostand phone case, TORRAS attributes great importance to product innovation and quality. Visitors to TORRAS' CES 2025 booth can hold in their hands the brand's premium smartphone cases and learn more about the engineering behind the case finishes, stand bearings, the eight-layer magnetic case structure fitted in the 3mm back panel, and much more.

Beyond CES 2025

TORRAS will also participate in two premier media events, Pepcom and CES Unveiled, where visitors can experience TORRAS' innovative products firsthand and take part in an immersive experience designed to provide a vivid demonstration of the brand's vision.

The TORRAS booth (#30847) is in South Hall 1, Las Vegas Convention Center. The booth is staffed from 09:00 – 18:00 PST for the duration of CES 2025, which takes place January 7-10, 2025.

About TORRAS

TORRAS is an innovative and award-winning consumer electronics and accessories brand. We strive to constantly shatter the ordinary so consumers can enjoy a high-quality lifestyle. TORRAS aims to assist users in fully engaging in every aspect of life and enabling them to unleash their full potential anytime and anywhere. Since 2012, TORRAS has served over 100 million people in more than 148 regions with its products and services. For more information, please visit www.torraslife.com.

