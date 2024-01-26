TORRAS Unveils Full Selection of Accessories for Mixed Reality Headset

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TORRAS, a renowned leader in phone stand cases, announces the introduction of a premium line of accessories for mixed reality headset, including carry bag, screen protector, protective case, headband, and wearable power bank.

The Vision Pro headset presents Apple's state-of-the-art innovation, and comes with an eye-watering price tag, bringing the need for protective accessories. TORRAS protective Vision Pro case can protect the device against potential scratches and smudges, without compromising on style and weight.

TORRAS Design for Vision Pro

During the use of the Vision Pro, wearers may find fogging occurs under some circumstances due to the unique properties of glass. TORRAS announces its anti-fog spray can reduce glare, improve overall visibility, and upgrade your eyewear experience. TORRAS also introduces a specially designed headband to alleviate stress and improve the overall comfort of Vision Pro users during prolonged sessions.

As the Vision Pro comes with a short battery life, its wearers still can enjoy extended performance with TORRAS wearable power bank which can be worn around the neck to charge the headset on the go for a prolonged and uninterrupted mixed reality experience.

"With the release of our Vision Pro accessories, TORRAS continues to address the concerns raised by the latest technological innovation," said Charley, Overseas Marketing Director at TORRAS. "Our new range of accessories not only reflects our dedication to solving people's needs in life but also our understanding of the diverse needs of Vision Pro users."

TORRAS Vision Pro accessories will be available in April on TORRAS official website torraslife.com.

About TORRAS

TORRAS, born in 2012, is a trailblazer in providing a whole new lifestyle. With a keen curiosity for lifestyle trends, TORRAS has developed a range of innovative products powered by cutting-edge technologies to reshape the way we live in the future. Today, TORRAS has been loved by 600+ million users in more than 148 countries and regions.

