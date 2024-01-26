TORRAS Unveils Full Selection of Accessories for Mixed Reality Headset

News provided by

TORRAS

26 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TORRAS, a renowned leader in phone stand cases, announces the introduction of a premium line of accessories for mixed reality headset, including carry bag, screen protector, protective case, headband, and wearable power bank.

The Vision Pro headset presents Apple's state-of-the-art innovation, and comes with an eye-watering price tag, bringing the need for protective accessories. TORRAS protective Vision Pro case can protect the device against potential scratches and smudges, without compromising on style and weight.

Continue Reading
TORRAS Design for Vision Pro
TORRAS Design for Vision Pro

During the use of the Vision Pro, wearers may find fogging occurs under some circumstances due to the unique properties of glass. TORRAS announces its anti-fog spray can reduce glare, improve overall visibility, and upgrade your eyewear experience. TORRAS also introduces a specially designed headband to alleviate stress and improve the overall comfort of Vision Pro users during prolonged sessions.

As the Vision Pro comes with a short battery life, its wearers still can enjoy extended performance with TORRAS wearable power bank which can be worn around the neck to charge the headset on the go for a prolonged and uninterrupted mixed reality experience.

"With the release of our Vision Pro accessories, TORRAS continues to address the concerns raised by the latest technological innovation," said Charley, Overseas Marketing Director at TORRAS. "Our new range of accessories not only reflects our dedication to solving people's needs in life but also our understanding of the diverse needs of Vision Pro users."

TORRAS Vision Pro accessories will be available in April on TORRAS official website torraslife.com.

About TORRAS

TORRAS, born in 2012, is a trailblazer in providing a whole new lifestyle. With a keen curiosity for lifestyle trends, TORRAS has developed a range of innovative products powered by cutting-edge technologies to reshape the way we live in the future. Today, TORRAS has been loved by 600+ million users in more than 148 countries and regions.

SOURCE TORRAS

Also from this source

Estudio de IPSOS y WGSN: "TORRAS es la próxima generación de fundas para móviles"

Estudio de IPSOS y WGSN: "TORRAS es la próxima generación de fundas para móviles"

En CES 2024, TORRAS reveló los resultados de un nuevo estudio de consumidores de IPSOS y WGSN de 2023 sobre tendencias e información sobre el consumo ...
Stand with TORRAS, to Empower Phone Users with New Accessories

Stand with TORRAS, to Empower Phone Users with New Accessories

TORRAS, a leading electronics brand offers All-in-One functionality products, the Ostand Case, Powerbank and a 3-step setup screen protector for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.