TORRID Launches Film Series Featuring Style Icon Barbie Ferreira

"Women's relationship with clothing is intimate and powerful," said Liz Muñoz, TORRID CEO. "It's the one element that is in constant contact with our bodies all day, and when it fits right, it uplifts and gives us the confidence to take on the world. Barbie embodies what it means to harness your confidence and personal style, and we are so proud to have her star in our first film series and encourage women everywhere to do the same in their daily lives."

Just in time for the upcoming holiday season, the debut film, Locked Out, centers around Ferreira's character who finds herself in a less than ideal situation. By using her confidence and moxie, and a little help from the latest TORRID Curve styles, she turns a potentially embarrassing situation into a memorable and humorous win. TORRID's intimates and apparel, which are renowned for unparalleled fit for curvy bodies of all shapes, are seen throughout the digital film series propelling the series' heroine through her trials and tribulations thanks to unmatched fit, fantastic style and her relentless pursuit to look and feel her best.

"I'm so excited to be involved in TORRID's film series and to be working with a brand that embraces the modern-day woman. I love the humorous take on less-than-ideal situations that we can all relate to," adds Barbie Ferreira.

Following closely on the heels of the debut film, TORRID will be releasing its second digital short on December 18th titled Night Out with a special cameo made by the sleek and ever-stylish model, actor and television personality, RuPaul. As the story unfolds, Ferreira's character is able to once again finesse the situation while feeling empowered in her TORRID Denim Bombshell Skinny Jeans.

"I loved having a part in TORRID'S first film series! The characters really come to life through their own personal expression and unique style in a truly 21st century way," said RuPaul.

The TORRID Stories series will continue to roll out this month and into 2020.

About TORRID

TORRID is the fastest growing fashion retailer of apparel, intimates, and accessories for curvy women sizes 10 to 30 in the U.S. & Canada. This billion-dollar company focuses on fashion and quality fit in order to help women everywhere look and feel confident in their own skin. The brand is currently sold in 600 stores around the country and through www.TORRID.com. @TORRID #FeeltheFit

