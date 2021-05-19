TORRID Launches Virtual Casting Call To Discover And Celebrate The Inspiring Women Within Their Community

"At TORRID, our customer is our constant source of inspiration and we've always looked to our amazing community members who truly represent the brand. Whether we are working on upcoming collections, creating new content across our social and marketing channels, or launching new programs, we prioritize their feedback first," said Liz Muñoz, TORRID CEO . "As we continue to commemorate TORRID's 20th anniversary, and with the launch of #TeamTorrid, it is our hope to further use our platform to empower our girl to be truly unstoppable. We are thrilled to roll out this virtual casting call and discover a new group of amazing women who embody our core values."

Today, the #TeamTorrid submission process will open across the brand's social and online channels and remain open until June 1, 2021, inviting the community to join the virtual casting call by submitting photos that showcase their personality and a video that relays why they should be selected. An internal TORRID panel will select 30 semifinalists to move forward and receive a $350 TORRID gift card for new clothes to style out and share the content on her social media feed during the voting campaign. From there, TORRID will enlist the public to vote for their ten winners, from June 18th through June 27th, and the ten contestants with the most votes will receive an all-expense-paid trip to Los Angeles this August to be part of the brand's Holiday campaign photoshoot. TORRID has enlisted the help of comedian, actor, writer and host, Nicole Byer, known for being vivacious and unapologetic, to encourage the ten winners to tap into their unstoppable selves as they prepare for TORRID's Holiday Campaign shoot in Los Angeles this summer.

"I am a fan of TORRID, not only because of the styles they design that fit me so well, but also because they've built an inclusive community that fosters confidence and creativity," said Nicole Byer. "I am excited to be part of #TeamTorrid and to help inspire these women to tap into their unstoppable potential."

To find out more on the #TeamTorrid virtual casting call as it continues through the summer, please visit http://www.torrid.com/teamtorrid , @TORRID on Instagram and Facebook, and join the conversation with the hashtag #TeamTorrid.

About TORRID

TORRID is on a mission to be the best direct-to-consumer apparel and intimates brand in North America by providing an unparalleled fit and experience that empowers curvy women to love the way they look and feel. As the largest, fastest-growing direct-to-consumer brand of women's plus-size apparel and intimates in North America, the Company serves over 3 million customers, offering high quality products across a broad assortment that includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. The brand is currently sold to customers through www.TORRID.com and in over 600 stores. Follow TORRID on Instagram #FeeltheFit.

