Tostitos® and Kirk Cousins Suit Up to Serve the Meal of a Lifetime at Super Bowl LVIII Pop-Up Restaurant, Tost by Tostitos

Fans can enter for a chance to win a front-row seat at the table and see the NFL star in action at the snack brand's Las Vegas-inspired immersive dining experience

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tostitos® – the Official Chip & Dip of the NFL – is heading to Super Bowl LVIII and opening the doors once again to its limited-time culinary experience, Tost by Tostitos. This year, Tostitos is upping the ante in Las Vegas with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for football fans and foodies alike to have their meal prepared and served by Minnesota Vikings' quarterback, Kirk Cousins.

Tostitos, the Official Chip & Dip of the NFL, is returning to the Super Bowl and opening the doors to its pop-up dining experience, Tost by Tostitos, with the help of Minnesota Vikings' quarterback, Kirk Cousins. At Tost bv Tostitos, Kirk Cousins will swap out his helmet for a chef’s hat as he tries his hand at tableside service, Vegas style. Tostitos is upping the ante in Las Vegas with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for football fans and foodies alike to have their meal prepared and served by Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback, Kirk Cousins.

"Tostitos is dedicated to giving fans the ultimate game day snack and this year's Tost by Tostitos pop-up will encapsulate all that Vegas has to offer," said Kristin Kroepfl, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. "With Super Bowl LVIII in one of the top entertainment capitals of the world, we're going 'all in' with an immersive, three-floor dining experience, giving people nationwide the chance to taste Tostitos chips and dips in culinary masterpieces, prepared with the help of none other than NFL great Kirk Cousins."

One lucky fan will win the jackpot of the ultimate Super Bowl experience, including travel and accommodations to Las Vegas, a pair of tickets to Super Bowl LVIII and a VIP reservation at Tost by Tostitos with tableside service by Cousins, Vegas style. Cousins' appearance time will be a surprise to all but the grand prize winner, so those lucky enough to snag a reservation during his shift at Tost by Tostitos may get the chance to see the quarterback himself in action. To enter for a chance to win, fans must follow @Tostitos on Instagram, like the collaboration post between Tostitos and Cousins and comment which game day dish they'd like prepared and served by Cousins using #TostbyTostitos and #Entry on the post*.

"I never thought I'd get to add Las Vegas chef and server to my resume, so I'm excited to close out the football season by swapping my helmet for a chef's hat thanks to Tostitos," said Cousins. "On the field, I constantly have to think on my feet and make quick game-time decisions, so I feel ready to bring those skills to the chef's table at Tost by Tostitos and give guests a meal they won't forget."

At the complimentary limited-time experience, Tostitos is inviting fans to go on a culinary journey and enjoy Tostitos chips and dip in a way they never have before. Tostitos' key ingredient— corn – is at the center of the recipes, taking Tostitos beyond the chip bag and transforming it into one-of-a-kind culinary creations. Diners will have the chance to try one of the three different menus designed by Frito-Lay's culinary team, ranging from an elevated, Vegas-forward selection to a familiar classic with unexpected alternatives:

Chef's Table Menu : Interactive and sensorial, this menu challenges the traditional boundaries through unexpected forms of Tostitos-infused dishes.

: Interactive and sensorial, this menu challenges the traditional boundaries through unexpected forms of Tostitos-infused dishes. Dining Room Menu : A family-style menu that's meant to be shared. Inspired by cuisines from around the world, these recipes are familiar, but with a unique Tostitos twist.

: A family-style menu that's meant to be shared. Inspired by cuisines from around the world, these recipes are familiar, but with a unique Tostitos twist. Lounge Menu: Bite-sized culinary creations to enjoy and share in the rooftop lounge.

Limited reservations for a complimentary meal at Tost by Tostitos are open today and available at www.tostbytostitos.com. Tost by Tostitos will be located at 3786 S Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas, Nevada— near the Brooklyn Bridge at New York, New York Hotel & Casino — and open for lunch and dinner between Feb. 8 and Feb. 10 from 12 – 9 p.m.

For more information on Tost by Tostitos, visit www.tostbytostitos.com or follow Tostitos on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok. Official sweepstakes terms and conditions are available at www.tostbytostitos.com/sweepstakesrules.

*U.S. res. of 50 US/DC, 21+. Ends 1/28/24, 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Rules: bit.ly/3Nyswr5

Frito-Lay at the Super Bowl

In addition to Tost by Tostitos, Frito-Lay is bringing even more to Las Vegas with an immersive fan experience at the Frito-Lay Chip Strip. From Feb. 8 through Feb. 11 at the New York, New York Hotel, fans can try their luck at the Frito-Lay Snackpot, take a seat in the hottest ride on the Strip, feel the love at the Cheetos Chapel – and so much more.

Doritos Dinamita, which will also be featured at the Frito-Lay Chip Strip, last week announced a fiery in-game commercial for Super Bowl LVIII and exploded onto snack shelves this month with new spice-packed flavors and an unexpected new shape.

In support of its ambitious pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) goals, Frito-Lay is reimagining packaging possibilities at the Chip Strip. Visitors will be able to help Frito-Lay test the latest touchdown in its sustainability journey – all while enjoying their favorite Game Day snack products. Featuring an industrially compostable bag, the new technology is a critical step forward in building a world where packaging never becomes waste.

About Tostitos

Tostitos is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com/ and on X http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos and Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos snacks, Stacy's pita chips, PopCorners popped-corn snack, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on X (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (@PepsiCo), Instagram (@PepsiCo), Facebook (PepsiCo), and LinkedIn (PepsiCo).

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America