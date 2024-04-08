Total Eclipse: 2024 Jeep® Gladiator adds new, black NightHawk package

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

New black appearance and capability package brings available premium exterior content and enhanced off-road features to 2024 Jeep® Gladiator Sport model

NightHawk content highlights include 20-inch gloss black aluminum wheels and body-color hardtop, all-terrain tires, and Dana 44 front and rear axles

Now open for orders, the new NightHawk package is priced at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $5 ,295

,295 The new Gladiator NightHawk will be featured on weather.com for the total solar eclipse on April 8

2024 Jeep® Gladiator NightHawk

In the shadow of today's solar eclipse, the Jeep brand too, is going black, introducing the new NightHawk package for the new 2024 Jeep® Gladiator, the world's most off-road capable midsize truck and the only pickup to offer true open-air freedom.

"Today, many of us will witness a celestial marvel, and here, back on Earth, the Jeep brand is marking the occasion with the introduction of the 2024 Jeep Gladiator NightHawk," said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand – North America. "Built from the entry-level Sport model, the new NightHawk package adds both cosmetic and capability enhancements to the 2024 Jeep Gladiator Sport, including new, signature black exterior highlights, rugged all-terrain tires and Dana 44 front and rear axles."

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator NightHawk package is priced U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $5,295 and can be ordered with all current exterior colors: Anvil (new-for-2024), Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal, Silver Zynith, Hydro Blue, Bright White and Black. The NightHawk package includes:

20-inch Painted Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels

All-Terrain Tires

Heavy Duty Dana 44 Front & Rear Axles with 3.73:1 axle ratio

Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle

Body-color Hard Top

Rock Rails

Black Bumper Accents

Body-color Fender Flares

Power Windows & Locks

Automatic Transmission

Remote Keyless Entry

Deep Tint sunscreen Windows

Power Heated Mirrors

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator NightHawk carries a U.S. MSRP of $43,190 and is limited to 2,000 units for the U.S. and Canadian markets. It is available to order now through Jeep dealers.

To coincide with the solar eclipse and the Gladiator NightHawk introduction, Jeep brand is taking over weather.com "Today" and "10 Day" pages on April 8 with a specially themed digital marketing campaign.

Jeep Gladiator

Jeep Gladiator is engineered from the ground up to be the most off-road capable Jeep truck ever, builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep pickup trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility.

For 2024, Jeep Gladiator brings more capability, more refinement, new technology, more standard safety feature and more content and at a lower starting U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price than the outgoing model. Standard for 2024 are new first- and second-row side-curtain airbags, standard forward collision warning (Sport S and above), standard advanced cruise control with stop (Sport S and above), standard Uconnect 5 system with best-in-class standard 12.3-inch touchscreen radio and standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Featuring a standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, rated at 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, and a versatile cargo box, the 2024 Jeep Gladiator delivers unmatched capability with unsurpassed 4x4 max towing of up to 7,700 pounds and best-in-class payload of up to 1,725 pounds.

Gladiator was ranked No. 1 for new-vehicle quality among midsize trucks in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS).

*Jeep Gladiator received the lowest rate of reported problems in a tie among midsize pickups in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Initial Quality Study of new vehicle owners' experiences after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more information.

Jeep Wave

Jeep Wave is a premium owner loyalty program filled with exciting benefits and perks, including worry-free maintenance at no additional cost. Jeep Wave was created to bring our owners steadfast care and dedicated 24/7 support. All Jeep brand vehicles and trims, including all trims of the 2024 Jeep Gladiator, are automatically enrolled upon purchase.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom and added 4x4 capability. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

