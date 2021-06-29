Siemens' MindSphere has been selected by TotalEnergies for IoT monitoring of its NGV stations

PLANO, Texas, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Digital Industries Software today announced that TotalEnergies Gas Mobility has selected MindSphere®, the industrial IoT as a service solution from Siemens, to collect, monitor and analyze data across its network of Natural Gas for Vehicle (NGV) refueling stations. TotalEnergies Gas Mobility is the global competence center for natural, renewable, and hydrogen gas for mobility and small-scale LNG for industry use of TotalEnergies, one of the world's largest energy companies.

TotalEnergies Gas Mobility selected MindSphere due to the wide variety of IoT capabilities available to orchestrate, collaborate and deliver digital services, its advanced security and governance options and its robust scalability. (PRNewsfoto/Siemens Digital Industries Software)

As part of a global digitalization strategy, TotalEnergies Gas Mobility has already connected over 50 stations across the Netherlands, Belgium and France in the first year, where the company is planning to reduce maintenance costs through remote monitoring and service scheduling. TotalEnergies Gas Mobility selected MindSphere due to the wide variety of IoT capabilities available to orchestrate, collaborate and deliver digital services, its advanced security and governance options and its robust scalability. MindSphere is part of Siemens' Xcelerator™ portfolio of software and services.

"In line with TotalEnergies' Climate Ambition to reach Net Zero emissions by 2050 together with society, TotalEnergies Gas Mobility's aim is to expand our broad energy company's European network for natural and renewable gas for vehicles to 450 stations by 2025 and so retain its NGV market leadership position in the region," said John Wilson, Vice President of TotalEnergies Gas Mobility. "The Siemens IoT monitoring solution will enable us to better serve our internal customers and station owners, the local affiliated offices of TotalEnergies in the different countries around the world, through enhanced station supervision, maintenance cost and TCO reduction."

"Siemens is a key strategic partner for executing our digitalization strategy," said Baldewijn Westerbeek, Digital and IT manager at TotalEnergies Gas Mobility. "Our purpose is to help other TotalEnergies' subsidiaries globally to expand their CNG, LNG and hydrogen offerings. These alternative fuel products require more complex refueling installations, which we operate and monitor closely using Siemens' MindSphere solutions. Combined, the connected stations report billions of datapoint readings per year to a cloud database in a fully secured environment. With this data, we can discover valuable usage patterns and resolve issues before anyone on the ground even notices."

Last year's disruptions as a result of the pandemic have only accelerated the need for digitalization. TotalEnergies Gas Mobility has been able to leverage the open, out-of-the-box capabilities of MindSphere to quickly scale the project and achieve positive results in the first year. MindSphere offers one of the most versatile solutions for companies to connect their data, turn this data into information and leverage this information to improve customer experience and the ability to develop new business models.

"Siemens is helping TotalEnergies Gas Mobility make tomorrow's goals a reality today through our versatile, secure and scalable MindSphere solution," said Raymond Kok, Senior Vice President of Cloud Application Solutions at Siemens Digital Industries Software. "It is rewarding to see how quickly TotalEnergies Gas Mobility has been able to implement our IoT solution to unlock the potential to realize savings and generate return on their IoT investment, and we look forward to further collaboration as they expand their use of our Xcelerator portfolio."

