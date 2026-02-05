TSA successfully rolls out TSA ConfirmID

Agency sees uptick in REAL ID compliance rate

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transportation Security Administration successfully implemented its new modernized alternative identity verification system, TSA ConfirmID, resulting in a promising increase of REAL ID compliance.

Based on early data reports, 95-99% of travelers are presenting REAL IDs or other acceptable forms of identification at airport security checkpoints, an encouraging improvement in compliance since TSA ConfirmID was announced in December 2025. Passengers without REAL IDs or other acceptable forms of identification have the option to use TSA ConfirmID by paying a $45 fee for a 10-day travel period. The new system is designed to strengthen identity verification and further enhance aviation security by closing long-standing gaps in ID standards.

"TSA ConfirmID has been a huge success due to the ongoing collaboration with our airline, airport and industry partners and effective public outreach and communications efforts," said Steve Lorincz, TSA's Acting Executive Assistant Administrator for Security Operations. "We have seen negligible operational impact in the system because of the preparation of our team and work of our partners. We continue to encourage travelers who do not have REAL ID-compliant identification or acceptable IDs to take the time to make appointments at their state's Department of Motor Vehicles."

After 20 years of delays and extensions, under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, TSA has implemented REAL ID enforcement, following through on a law passed by Congress on the recommendation of the 9/11 Commission. The rigorous preparation and dedication of TSA employees ensured this rollout proceeded with minimal impact on compliant travelers, even in the midst of the partial government shutdown.

TSA ConfirmID is designed to provide non-compliant passengers with additional verification and security processes, ensuring terrorists, illegal aliens and other bad actors don't slip through the cracks and board flights alongside legitimate passengers.

With spring break fast approaching, TSA and our nation's airports are gearing up for travelers who may not frequently fly. TSA strongly encourages these travelers to make sure they are REAL ID-compliant to enjoy a stress-free, seamless travel experience.

TSA urges all air travelers to complete the following three steps prior to any air travel:

STEP 1: Check your ID – Before heading to the airport, check that you have a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID, such as a passport. If you do, you're all set. If you don't? Go to Step 2.

– Before heading to the airport, check that you have a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID, such as a passport. If you do, you're all set. If you don't? Go to Step 2. STEP 2: Use TSA ConfirmID – If you don't have an acceptable ID, visit TSA.gov/ConfirmID to pay the $45 fee before your trip. You will receive a payment receipt by email from pay.gov.

– If you don't have an acceptable ID, visit TSA.gov/ConfirmID to pay the $45 fee before your trip. You will receive a payment receipt by email from pay.gov. STEP 3: Bring your receipt – At the airport, show your pay.gov receipt (printed or screenshot) and any government-issued ID to the TSA officer and follow their instructions to complete the process.

TSA encourages travelers without a REAL ID to make an appointment with their state's Department of Motor Vehicles and receive a REAL ID before the next time they fly.

You can find TSA's full list of acceptable forms of ID at TSA.gov/travel/security-screening/identification. Travelers with acceptable forms of ID do not need to use TSA ConfirmID. Passengers unsure if their ID is REAL ID-compliant should check their state's Department of Motor Vehicles.

For more information on REAL ID, please visit TSA.gov/real-id or text 275-872 ("AskTSA") anytime with questions, call the TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673, or submit inquiries at www.tsa.gov/email.

SOURCE Transportation Security Administration