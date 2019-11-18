TotalView by Perforce Scales to Support Latest High-Performance Computing Environments

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, today announced that it has released the latest version of its graphical debugger for high-performance computing, TotalView. The 2019.3 release includes NVIDIA® CUDA® debugging support for Arm and NVIDIA GPUs, and a major workflow feature called "Reverse Connect," that makes it easier for developers to debug in a cluster environment.

TotalView scales for the world's largest supercomputers and supports mixed-language debugging, including C, C++, and Python. Beyond debugging, TotalView allows developers in the HPC community to better understand the code and data they're working with, and to discover and debug code and memory problems more efficiently.

"Systems are getting larger, introducing new ways of computing. As high-performance computing grows in complexity, the need to maintain code quality at scale will be required," says Mark Ties, CEO of Perforce. "We are partnering with industry leaders like NVIDIA, Cray, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise to determine what the future looks like."

TotalView has expanded its NVIDIA CUDA GPU debugging support to also include the ARM64 platform. Developers will be able to leverage TotalView to debug their ARM64 CUDA applications as they would on Linux x86-64 and Linux PowerLE architectures.

"We've had strong collaboration with TotalView for many years," says Barton Fiske, Senior Alliances Manager at NVIDIA. "The TotalView team at Perforce has worked hard to provide NVIDIA developers the ability to debug GPU-accelerated HPC applications deployed at scale on large compute clusters."

TotalView continues to support the HPC community by driving forward parallel debugging advancements with support for the latest supercomputing systems, accelerators and development environments.

Those attending the SuperComputing 2019 in Denver November 18-21 can learn more about the 2019.3 TotalView release and get a live demo at the Perforce booth #914 at the event.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. With a portfolio of scalable DevOps solutions, we help modern enterprises overcome complex product development challenges by improving productivity, visibility, and security throughout the product lifecycle. Our portfolio includes solutions for Agile planning & ALM, API management, automated mobile & web testing, embeddable analytics, open source support, repository management, static & dynamic code analysis, version control, and more. With over 15,000 customers, Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands, including NVIDIA, Pixar, Scania, Ubisoft, and VMware. For more information, visit www.perforce.com.

