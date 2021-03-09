Totango and Jeanne Bliss Partner to Offer Exclusive Customer Growth Mastermind Program

"I am so honored to partner with Totango and their customers as they advance their customer growth journeys," said Bliss Tweet this

Known as the "Godmother of Customer Experience", Bliss has been guiding executives in advancing their customer experience leadership skills and behaviors to earn Customer-Driven Growth for more than 35 years. Jeanne Bliss' 5-Competencies for Customer-Driven Growth including honoring customers as assets, customer rooms, goal mapping, listening paths and revenue erosion early warning system have guided the transformations of both B2B and B2C businesses around the world. Through Totango's exclusive partnership with Bliss, Totango customers will have the opportunity to work side-by-side with Bliss and other industry executives to learn how to customize and implement these 5-competencies for their business in order to elevate their business practices and earn customer-driven growth, while forging deep connections and advancing their own careers to the next level.

The principles of Bliss' 5-competencies are embedded into Totango's platform through SuccessBLOCs so Totango customers will be able to quickly put these leadership tools and approaches in place throughout their organization to ensure the fastest path to growth. SuccessBLOCs, are a modular framework that enables teams across the business to engage proactively and precisely at every stage of the customer journey with the right data, metrics and customer interactions to deliver best-in-class customer experiences and business results.

"I am so honored to partner with Totango and look forward to working with their customers as they advance their journeys towards customer-driven growth on Totango's platform," Bliss said. "I look forward to guiding these executives as they transform their companies and develop deep and memorable relationships with their customers and employees."

For more information on this exclusive program and how to enroll, visit https://www.totango.com/services/customer-growth-mastermind-program .

About Totango

Totango is the fastest growing, most trusted Customer Success company in the world. Totango's modern software platform helps businesses of all sizes run, orchestrate, and optimize their customer engagement across the entire customer journey, delivering experiences users crave and business results at scale. Over 5000 businesses from start-ups to the fastest-growing enterprises like Zoom, SAP, and Google use Totango to get real-time access to customer health, stay alerted to risks and opportunities, and engage proactively and intelligently with their customers to drive evaluation, onboarding, product adoption, renewal, revenue growth and advocacy. Get started with Totango for free at https://www.totango.com/

About Jeanne Bliss

Jeanne Bliss is a global leader who guides business transformations to earn customer-driven growth. A 4-time Chief Customer Officer and coach to over 20,000 leaders, her practices are field-tested and proven. Bliss' 5-Competencies for customer-driven growth have been adopted around the world, and her 4 best-selling books on customer experience and leadership are the guidebooks of the CX Profession. Jeanne Bliss is the cofounder of the Customer Experience Professionals Association and is fondly known as the "godmother" of customer experience. Find her at CustomerBliss

