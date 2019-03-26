Totango Launches Customer Advisory Board to Drive Industry-Wide Innovation for Customer Success

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Totango, Inc., the leader in customer success for the enterprise, today announced the Totango Customer Advisory Board (CAB) that serves to provide strategic advice as the company develops technology and services to enable enterprises to achieve their customer-focused goals. The Totango CAB brings together select influential industry leaders representing new and long-time enterprise customers who have demonstrated a high level of engagement to advance industry-wide innovation and customer success best practices.

Executive founding members of the Totango CAB include:

Dilip Kumar , COO, Group Services, Dimension Data

, COO, Group Services, Dimension Data Sunil Desai , SVP Client Success, Group Services, Dimension Data

, SVP Client Success, Group Services, Dimension Data Keith Strodtman , SVP Cloud Customer Success, SAP

, SVP Cloud Customer Success, SAP Diana Chong , Head of Customer Success, Google Cloud - Chrome, Google

, Head of Customer Success, Google Cloud - Chrome, Google Umur Kavlakoglu , VP Customer Success, Data Intensity

, VP Customer Success, Data Intensity Eugene Trautwein , VP of Customer Support, Commvault

, VP of Customer Support, Commvault Aron Lanclos , Director of WW Customer Support, Commvault

, Director of WW Customer Support, Commvault Peter Storer , Chief Revenue Officer, Avero

, Chief Revenue Officer, Avero Sue Fellows , Chief Customer Officer, Workfront

, Chief Customer Officer, Workfront Brian Merritt , VP Sales and Customer Success, Trustpilot

, VP Sales and Customer Success, Trustpilot Bob Melk , Chief Commercial Officer, Monster

, Chief Commercial Officer, Monster Erin Miller , VP of Client Success, Tyler Technologies

, VP of Client Success, Tyler Technologies Jim Mercer , Head of Customer Success, Zoom

"Totango's tremendous growth over the past year and the increased global momentum for enterprise customer-centricity proves that now is the perfect time to establish a Totango Customer Advisory Board," said Guy Nirpaz, Totango CEO and Founder. "This is an invaluable opportunity for us to learn from our key customers through their candid feedback on existing and future products and services as well as the entirety of their experience with Totango."

The Totango CAB will meet on a regular basis throughout the year to provide insights on trends in their respective industries, ideas for programs that meet customers' needs and feedback that will influence Totango's products and services. The direct feedback from key customers will enable Totango to continue developing its next generation enterprise customer success solutions that will empower enterprise customers to achieve their customer-focused goals.

"As a long-time Totango customer, we're honored and excited to be a part of Totango's new Customer Advisory Board," said Jim Mercer, Head of Customer Success for Zoom. "Totango has enabled us to access and apply insights from customer data across our organization, and we look forward to working closely with Totango and the other CAB members to focus even more on how we can drive best practices for customer success and achieve customer-centric growth and business success."

The Totango CAB will come together for its first meeting in Napa, CA on April 15, 2019 in conjunction with the first day of the Customer Success Summit - 2019 Global Executive Forum. Members of the Totango CAB will also lead sessions and share their expertise at the Global Executive Forum, the premier invite-only event for executives seeking to enhance their current customer success strategies and network with like-minded industry leaders.

