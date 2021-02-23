Totango sees 313% growth year-over-year as businesses embrace frictionless customer success

Totango empowers best-in-class customer engagements for Zoom, Walkme, Dynatrace, Zeplin, and over 5,000 businesses Tweet this

Totango's modern, goal-oriented, customer success solution empowers businesses to accelerate their customer driven growth strategy by integrating customer-centric best practices throughout their business operations. The company has transformed the way businesses connect with their customers and is rewriting the rules for customer engagement, through SuccessBLOCs , a modular framework that enables teams across the business to engage proactively and precisely at every stage of the customer journey with the right data, metrics and customer interactions to deliver best-in-class customer experiences and business results.

Totango surpassed many milestones in 2020, continuing to cement its leadership as the customer success platform of choice for more than 5,000 businesses large and small, adding to its roster some of the world's fastest growing digital first organizations including Walkme, SolarWinds, Zeplin, Cloud Kitchens, Carousel, Service Express, The Sage Group, Aruba, an HPE company, and Dynatrace.

Amid constant change from the COVID pandemic in 2020, Totango's customers were able to quickly adapt to the unknown and over 60% grew their business with Totango including digital native organizations such as Zoom, who looked to Totango to support the challenge of onboarding millions of new customers.

Totango also launched the industry's first and only free forever customer success solution on the market that allows organizations of any size to get started in mere minutes. With just a business email address, any user can now access the core functionality of Totango's award winning platform to test-drive and implement a data-driven customer engagement workflow for their business.

Totango's product leadership and innovation continues to be consistently recognized, earning multiple awards and honors in 2020, including being named one of G2's 2021 Best Software Solutions and winning Best Feature Set and Best Usability from TrustRadius based on reviews and feedback from Totango customers .

About Totango

