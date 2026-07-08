Totavi Publishes 2026 Disbursement Cards Market Analysis

News provided byTotavi
Jul 08, 2026, 08:36 ET
New Report Examines the Infrastructure, Economics, and Growth Drivers Behind a Major Growth Area in Payments
PASADENA, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Totavi, a leading fintech strategy and product advisory firm, today released its 2026 Disbursement Cards Market Analysis. The report provides a detailed examination of the disbursement card market across four high-growth segments: insurance claims, disaster and emergency relief, gig payout cards, and government benefit cards. It is designed to serve issuers, program managers, fintechs, insurers, gig platforms, and government agencies looking to understand the structural forces shaping outbound payment programs today.
The 2026 report covers four primary disbursement card categories and the market dynamics driving each:
- Insurance Claims Cards. The report examines how push-to-card infrastructure has turned claims settlement into a brand differentiator for carriers. Insurtech entrants, including Lemonade, BriteCo, and Oscar, have led on speed of payout, and that competitive pressure is now forcing traditional carriers to modernize their own disbursement capabilities.
- Disaster and Emergency Relief Cards. According to the National Center for Environmental Information, the number of billion-dollar natural disasters in the United States averaged 3.3 per year in the 1980s. In 2024 alone, there were 27 confirmed weather and climate events that each exceeded $1 billion in losses. The report covers how prepaid card programs have become the preferred instrument for bulk, rapid-activation relief disbursements and what the design requirements look like at scale.
- Gig Payout Cards. With over 70 million Americans engaged in some form of gig or contract work today, and projections pointing to 90 million by 2028, card-based wage disbursement has become a structural feature of the labor market. The report analyzes the evolution of products such as DasherDirect and the Uber Pro Card, and the strategic logic behind platforms building embedded financial relationships with their workforces.
- Government Benefit Cards. Government agencies disbursed $183.2 billion via prepaid cards across approximately 1,200 programs in 2024. The report examines the infrastructure modernization gap in EBT programs, including the USDA's chip migration finalized in August 2024, the ongoing fraud exposure that has led to more than $94 million in SNAP benefit replacements since 2023, and the next generation of government benefit card infrastructure needed to support them.
The report also covers three forward-looking trends Totavi expects to shape the disbursement market over the next decade: the shift from merchant category code restrictions to item-level spending controls, the extension of gig payout products onto stablecoin rails for international workforces, and the emerging opportunity to serve household-to-worker disbursement relationships that currently have no card-based infrastructure.
"Disbursement cards sit at an important intersection in the market right now," said Matthew Goldman, Founder of Totavi. "The labor market is restructuring, natural disasters are increasing, government benefit delivery is modernizing, and the rails for real-time push payments are more capable than ever. The four segments we cover in this report represent some of the most meaningful long-term growth in the card market, and we wanted to give practitioners a grounded, operational view of how these programs actually work and where the opportunities are."
Totavi's 2026 Disbursement Card Market Analysis is available to all Totavi Pro subscribers. For $795, subscribers gain access to all reports published by Totavi, including the full library of market analyses covering credit card program managers, issuer processors, and debit card platforms. To learn more or subscribe, visit www.totavi.com/research.
About Totavi: Totavi is a boutique consulting firm specializing in fintech. We bring real operational experience that varies from the earliest days of a startup to high-growth phases and public company leadership. Our services include fintech advisory, product implementation, marketing, and compliance. Learn more at www.totavi.com.
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