Touchdown! 7-Eleven Delivers Free Pizza for Football's Biggest Night

Nothing says convenience quite like a free large pizza delivered to a football fan's door so they can stay glued to the screen—and the couch—during the biggest sporting event of the year. With a variety of options to choose from, customers can stick to the classics like Cheese and Pepperoni or enjoy a 7-Meat pizza topped with Chicago-Style sausage and beef crumbles, crispy pepperoni, smoky bacon, Canadian Bacon, and diced ham. This delivery-only offer will be automatically applied at checkout when placing an order in the app. Those on the go during Game Day can mix and match any 3 slices of pizza, taquitos, or buffalo chicken rollers for just $3 in-store at participating 7-Eleven locations.

On Sunday, 2/13, 7-Eleven customers can get one delicious FREE pizza when they order through the 7NOW Delivery app.

"Watching the biggest football game of the year with friends and family has transformed into one of the biggest pizza delivery days of the year. While other brands offer customers discounts on their pizza, 7-Eleven is taking it one step further by rewarding customers with a free pizza," said Raj Kapoor, 7-Eleven senior vice president of fresh food and proprietary beverages. "No matter which team you are cheering for, nothing brings people together like a mouthwatering pizza. Throw in a case of beer or seltzer, pints of 7-Select ice cream, and a bag of chips to your 7NOW cart and you'll be set with gameday essentials!"

From football fanatics to those only watching for the halftime show or funny commercials, everyone needs to fuel up on snacks and drinks. Hosting a watch party for friends and didn't order enough chips, dip, beer or wine (for those 21 and older)? You're in luck: 7NOW delivery provides access to more than 3,000 customer favorite 7-Eleven products, and from February 11 through February 13 customers can enjoy $5 off the delivery of beer and seltzer**. Available throughout the U.S., 7NOW delivery offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their order, typically in about 30 minutes.

Save even more with the new 7NOW Gold Pass™ subscription delivery service, where customers can get their delivery fee waived on their favorite 7-Eleven products, including our craveable pizza, for just $5.95 a month***. Even better, subscribers with a basket subtotaling at least $10 will receive additional benefits including the option to select a free product, such as a free small Slurpee® drink.

A game this exciting means many invested viewers will be screaming at their TV while rooting for the underdogs. Customers can stay hydrated through their roaring cheers with the new Liquid Death flavored sparkling water with real agave nectar. Now through February 22, 7–Eleven is treating customers to one free Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw™ or Berry It Alive™ sparkling water when they order through the 7NOW delivery app from participating locations while supplies last****.

The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

*Free Pizza offer valid on 2/13/22. Valid on any Large Pepperoni Pizza, 7-Meat Pizza or Cheese Pizza. Excludes DFW market. Excludes pick-up orders. Must add to cart. Limit 1 offer per customer. Delivery charges may apply. Limited delivery area.

**$5 off beer and seltzer delivery order. Offer valid 2/11/22 – 2/13/22. Must be 21 years or older. Please drink responsibly. Plus tax where applicable. Delivery charges may apply. Limited delivery area.

***By joining you will be signing up for a recurring monthly subscription to the 7NOW Gold Pass. After the 14 day free trial period ends, your payment method on file will be charged $5.95 plus applicable taxes and your subscription will automatically renew monthly until you cancel through your account page. Delivery fee will be waived on delivery orders.

**** Valid 2/7/22 – 2/21/22. Must add to cart. Limit 1 per customer. Delivery charges may apply. Limited delivery area..

Please visit the 7NOW app to see all offers and full terms and conditions.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.