Touches Of Style Accentuate The RX Black Line Special Edition

For 2021, Lexus is pulling out all the stops for the Black Line Special Edition series. From color keyed over fenders on some to unique interior stitching, each of the five 2021 Black Line special edition models will feature a unique combination of exclusive styling and value for guests looking for something unique to their taste. Based on feedback from dealers and guests, the Lexus Black Line series offers some of the most requested updates and add-ons in a complete package.

The 2021 RX F SPORT Black Line special edition model can be found in one of two exterior colors, Ultra White or the all-new Grecian Water. Additional content includes 20" darkened wheels, wheel locks, grille surround and body side graphic on both side rockers. Black outer mirrors, F SPORT exterior badging, F SPORT front and rear performance dampers, the unique fascia, front bumper and rear bumper balance the sporty features.

Inside, Black Line treatments can be seen on the RX with black seats with white accents and blue stitching. Black Line floormats, cargo mat, and key gloves with blue stitching are also included. Guests will appreciate how the accessories complement the other elements of the F SPORT package which includes interior elements like the F SPORT meter, perforated leather-wrapped shift knob, scored aluminum trim and aluminum pedals.

For the 2021 Lexus Black Line Special Edition series, Zero Halliburton® has customized a two-piece set of travel cases exclusively for Lexus. The Edge Lightweight Collection for Lexus builds on the excellence Zero Halliburton is known for with several distinctive features, including a chrome logo badge laser etched with Zero Halliburton for Lexus, sumptuous interior lining featuring a Lexus grille motif and a Lexus embossed leather logo badge. The custom Lexus Black Line Zero Halliburton luggage set includes an Edge Lightweight 22" Continental Carry-on and a 26" Medium Travel Case, both in black. Travel cases will be sent to guests at the address of their choice.

The new 2021 Lexus RX F SPORT Black Line special edition is now available. With only 750 units on gas and 250 units for hybrid, the suggested MSRP for RX 350 Black Line is $50,635, and RX 450h Black Line MSRP is $51,885.

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its guests. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury guests in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 242 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury guests.

