TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: TMAK), the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the Company's annual cash dividend of $0.65 per share, which will be paid on January 26, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2025. 

About Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. and Touchmark National Bank

Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, a community bank founded in 2008 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving Cherokee, Cobb, Dekalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and North Fulton counties. As of September 30, 2025, Touchmark reported total assets of $418 million and total shareholders' equity of $73 million. For more information about Touchmark, visit us at www.touchmarknb.com under Investor Relations.

