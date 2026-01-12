TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: TMAK), the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the Company's annual cash dividend of $0.65 per share, which will be paid on January 26, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2025.

