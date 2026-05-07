TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: TMAK), the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, today announced changes to its executive leadership. Gina Omolon has joined Touchmark as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and will lead all accounting and finance functions. Lynn Barron has stepped down from the Chief Financial Officer role in a planned transition to become Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer and lead all human resources functions.

Bobby Krimmel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Touchmark National Bank, commented, "The addition of Gina Omolon strengthens Touchmark's accounting and finance team, establishing a strong foundation for strategic growth initiatives." He added, "Lynn Barron has been instrumental in addressing our regulatory challenges, and we are excited that Barron has chosen to remain with Touchmark as Chief Human Resources Officer."

Gina Omolon has over 20 years of accounting and finance leadership experience in banking and public accounting. Omolon has served both as Chief Financial Officer and Financial Services Partner in a public accounting firm, bringing a practical, hands-on approach to financial management, risk oversight and operational performance. Most recently, Omolon consulted with a large super-regional bank on enterprise transformation initiatives and prior to that was the Chief Financial Officer of Fieldpoint Private Bank and Trust from 2022 to 2025. Prior to Fieldpoint Private Bank and Trust, Omolon served as Financial Services Partner for Mazars USA, LLP. Omolon began her career with Ernst & Young Philippines and held leadership roles with other organizations internationally.

About Touchmark Bancshares, Inc., and Touchmark National Bank

Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, a community bank founded in 2008 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving Cherokee, Cobb, Dekalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and North Fulton counties. As of March 31, 2026, Touchmark reported total assets of $410 million and total shareholders' equity of $71 million. For more information about Touchmark, visit us at www.touchmarknb.com under Investor Relations.

SOURCE Touchmark Bancshares, Inc.