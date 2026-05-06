TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Organic Loan Growth Accelerates

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: TMAK), the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

Key highlights of Touchmark Bancshares' results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, include:

The Formal Agreement by and between the OCC and Touchmark National Bank was terminated on February 17, 2026;

Organic loan growth topped $11 million for the first time in four years;

Nonperforming assets dropped 10%; and

Established DTC eligibility and electronic trading for the company's stock.

"The termination of the Bank's Formal Agreement with the OCC during the first quarter will allow Touchmark to accelerate its full relationship banking growth strategy targeted at small and medium sized businesses. During the quarter, we experienced organic loan growth that topped $11 million, the highest level since the first quarter of 2022," said Bobby Krimmel, President and CEO of Touchmark National Bank. "We experienced a decline in net loan balances during the quarter because of $11.7 million in unexpected purchased loan payoffs and resulted in a reduction in loan interest income of $499,000. Although we have not purchased loans since the fourth quarter of 2023, the acceleration of loan purchase premium expense continues to impact earnings."

Krimmel continued, "We have completed the restructure of Touchmark's balance sheet by reducing retail CD's by $70 million and growing checking and money market balances by $67 million compared to the prior year. This balance sheet restructuring will provide more flexibility in managing interest rate changes on our variable rate loan portfolio tied to Prime and provide more stable funding for an anticipated acceleration in organic loan growth for 2026. We expect net income to continue coming under pressure until the fourth quarter of 2026 when net loan growth is expected to turn positive. In addition, we experienced improvement in nonperforming assets with a drop of 10% during the quarter as we aggressively manage problem assets and expect to further reduce problem assets during the latter half of 2026."

First Quarter 2026 Results of Operations

Net income decreased to $94,000 for the first quarter of 2026 compared to a net income of $733,000 for the same period for 2025 and declined 79% from the sequential quarter, driven by lower net interest income of $320,000;

Net interest income decreased 30% to $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period for 2025 and declined by $320,000, or 13%, from the sequential quarter driven by the repricing of variable loans tied to Prime and higher loan purchase premium amortization expense;

Non-interest income decreased 29% to $115,000 for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period for 2025 and declined by $42,000, or 24%, from the sequential quarter; and

Non-interest expense increased 3% to $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period for 2025 but decreased by $50,000, or 3%, from the sequential quarter driven by lower salaries and employee benefits and legal expense.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total loans declined by $42 million, or 12%, to $321 million during the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 and decreased by $4.0 million, or 1%, from the sequential quarter driven by normal amortization of the loan portfolio of $4.7 million and unexpected loan payoffs from the purchased loan portfolio of $11.7 million partially offset by new loan growth of $11.0 million;

Total deposits decreased by $21 million, or 6%, to $333 million during the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 driven by a reduction in time deposits of $69.5 million, brokered deposits of $12.8 million, and internet time deposits of $6.7 million offset in part by growth in money market deposits of $64.0 million and checking deposits of $4.0 million. Total deposits declined by $8.7 million from the sequential quarter, driven by a reduction in time deposits of $40.4 million, checking deposits of $2.1 million, brokered deposits of $100,000, offset in part by growth in money market deposits of $33.9 million; and

As of March 31, 2026, book value per share decreased to $15.85 compared to the same period in 2025 but increased by $0.01 compared to the sequential quarter.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees, for the first quarter of 2026 decreased to $6.5 million, or 1.58% of total assets, compared to $7.6 million, or 1.75% of total assets, for the same period in 2025 and declined by $38,000 compared to the sequential quarter;

Net charge-offs to average loans decreased to 0.32% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to net charge-offs of 0.60% for the same period in 2025 driven by the resolution of problem assets, compared with net charge-offs of 0.01% for the sequential quarter; and

Allowance for credit losses represented 0.76% of total loans outstanding as of the first quarter of 2026, up from 0.58% for the same period in 2025 but down from 0.78% for the sequential quarter.

About Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. and Touchmark National Bank

Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, a community bank founded in 2008 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving Cherokee, Cobb, Dekalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and North Fulton counties. As of March 31, 2026, Touchmark reported total assets of $410 million and total shareholders' equity of $71 million. For more information about Touchmark, visit us at www.touchmarknb.com under Investor Relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" that represent Touchmark's expectations or beliefs concerning future events and often use words or phrases such as "opportunities," "prospects," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements contained herein represent the current expectations, plans or forecast of Touchmark and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this news release or made elsewhere from time to time by Touchmark or on its behalf. Touchmark disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(unaudited)









March 31,

December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2026

2025(1) ASSETS Cash and due from banks

$ 444

$ 607

Interest-bearing deposits

61,404

65,041

Federal funds sold

5,175

5,175

Total cash and cash equivalents

67,023

70,823













Available-for-sale securities

8,367

10,806

Equity securities

1,577

1,598

Loans, net of deferred fees and purchased premiums

320,708

324,725

Allowance for credit losses

(2,436)

(2,543)

Net loans

318,272

322,182

Bank premises and equipment, net

1,450

1,490

Other Real Estate

5,826

5,826

Deferred tax asset

1,370

1,351

Other assets

6,316

3,561

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 410,201

$ 417,637 LIABILITIES Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing

$ 17,579

$ 17,722

Interest-bearing

315,360

320,972

Total deposits

332,939

338,694

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

6,309

8,027

TOTAL LIABILITIES

339,248

346,721 SHAREHOLDERS' Common stock - $0.01 par value per share, 50,000,000 shares







EQUITY authorized; 4,476,890 shares issued and outstanding as of









the periods presented

45

45

Additional paid-in capital

46,895

46,895

Retained earnings

24,617

24,523

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(604)

(547)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

70,953

70,916













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 410,201

$ 417,637







(1) Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2025.



TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended

March 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026

2025 INTEREST

AND Interest and fees on loans $ 4,209

$ 6,202 DIVIDEND Income on investment securities





INCOME Taxable interest 102

103

Interest from federal funds sold and other 560

488

Total interest income 4,871

6,793 INTEREST Interest on deposits 2,808

3,855 EXPENSE Interest on borrowings -

-

Total interest expense 2,808

3,855

Net interest income 2,063

2,938

Provision for credit losses 150

295

Net interest income after provision 1,913

2,643 NONINTEREST







INCOME Service fees on deposit accounts 2

3

Loan servicing fees 103

110

Other noninterest income 10

49

Total noninterest income 115

162 NONINTEREST Salaries and employee benefits 984

983 EXPENSE Net occupancy expense 70

67

Foreclosed real estate expenses 171

53

Data processing expense 98

94

Loan collection expense 51

5

Audits and exams expense 45

45

Board expenses 109

173

Supervisory assessments 92

93

Other noninterest expense 272

323

Total noninterest expense 1,892

1,836

Income before provision for income taxes 136

969

Provision for income taxes 42

236

Net income $ 94

$ 733











Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 4,476,891

4,475,891

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 4,583,737

4,583,737

Earnings per share $ 0.02

$ 0.16

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.02

$ 0.16

TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025 Results of Operations:

















Interest income $ 4,871

$ 5,473

$ 6,068

$ 5,415

$ 6,793 Interest expense 2,808

3,090

3,374

3,507

3,855 Net interest income 2,063

2,383

2,694

1,908

2,938 Provision for credit losses 150

150

150

150

295 Non-interest income 115

152

110

604

162 Non-interest expense 1,892

1,942

1,840

1,851

1,836 Income (loss) before income taxes 136

443

814

511

969 Income taxes (benefit) 42

4

205

141

236 Net income (loss) $ 94

$ 439

$ 609

$ 370

$ 733 Per Share Data:

















Basic earnings per share $ 0.02

$ 0.10

$ 0.14

$ 0.08

$ 0.16 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.02

$ 0.10

$ 0.13

$ 0.08

$ 0.16 Book value per share $ 15.85

$ 15.84

$ 16.39

$ 16.22

$ 16.14 Weighted average shares outstanding per

quarter - basic 4,476,891

4,476,630

4,475,892

4,475,891

4,475,891 Weighted average shares outstanding per

quarter - diluted 4,583,737

4,583,070

4,583,737

4,583,737

4,583,737 Financial Condition Data and Ratios:

















Loans, net of deferred fees $ 320,708

$ 324,725

$ 329,437

$ 332,335

$ 362,836 Allowance for credit losses $ (2,436)

$ (2,543)

$ (2,398)

$ (2,249)

$ (2,092) Total assets $ 410,201

$ 418,375

$ 417,756

$ 426,007

$ 432,421 Total deposits $ 332,939

$ 338,694

$ 339,032

$ 348,064

$ 354,099 Net interest margin 1.94 %

2.32 %

2.58 %

1.83 %

2.71 % Efficiency 85.05 %

75.08 %

64.26 %

70.65 %

58.68 %



















Asset Quality Data and Ratios:

















Total nonperforming assets $ 22,590

$ 25,080

$ 22,323

$ 22,409

$ 23,042 Total nonperforming assets, net of

government guarantees 6,483

6,521

6,478

7,422

7,553 Nonperforming assets to total assets 5.51 %

5.99 %

5.34 %

5.26 %

5.33 % Nonperforming assets to total assets, net of

government guarantees 1.58 %

1.56 %

1.55 %

1.74 %

1.75 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.76 %

0.78 %

0.73 %

0.68 %

0.58 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans

(annualized) 0.32 %

0.01 %

(0.00 %)

(0.01 %)

0.60 %



SOURCE Touchmark Bancshares, Inc.