TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM, ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER VOTING RESULTS, AND EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENT

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: TMAK), the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, today announced its Board of Directors has approved a new stock repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to 200,000 shares of its outstanding common stock in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions until May 26, 2027, unless extended or otherwise terminated. The Company also announced that shareholders, at its Annual Meeting held on May 27, 2026, reelected Meena Shah and Dinesh Raju to serve on the board for three-year terms. Finally, the Company announced that Bobby Krimmel will now serve as President and CEO for both the Company and the Bank while Dr. J.J. Shah will continue serving as Chairman.

Bobby Krimmel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Touchmark Bancshares, Inc., commented, "Our stock repurchase program reflects our Board's confidence in the value of our relationship banking strategy and our ability to generate future returns for our shareholders. We remain focused on enhancing shareholder value while continuing to invest in our business."

About Touchmark Bancshares, Inc., and Touchmark National Bank

Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, a community bank founded in 2008 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving Cherokee, Cobb, Dekalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and North Fulton counties. As of March 31, 2026, Touchmark reported total assets of $410 million and total shareholders' equity of $71 million. For more information about Touchmark, visit us at www.touchmarknb.com under Investor Relations.

SOURCE Touchmark Bancshares, Inc.