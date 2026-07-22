TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2026 RESULTS

Net Income Jumps 103% and Organic Loan Growth Accelerates by 402%

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: TMAK), the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, today reported net income of $752,000, or $0.16 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2026, compared with $370,000, or $0.08 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net income totaled $846,000, or $0.18 diluted earnings per share, compared with $1.1 million, or $0.24 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2025.

Quarterly Highlights

Net income for the quarter increased 103% compared to the same period last year;

Organic loan growth for the first six months of 2026 increased 402% compared to the same period in the prior year;

Net interest margin expanded to 2.61%, its highest level since June 2025;

Repurchased 15,000 shares of common stock in the open market; and

Added a Chief Financial Officer.

"We are pleased with the improvement in net income, organic loan growth, net interest margin expansion and asset quality trends during the second quarter," said Bobby Krimmel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. "We continued to advance our relationship banking strategy with year-to-date organic loan growth up 402% compared to the prior year along with annualized deposit growth of 6.3% compared to the sequential quarter. Organic loan growth for the second quarter was solid at a 1.4% annualized pace after removing the balance of planned payoff of $4.5 million from a watch rated loan relationship."

Krimmel continued, "During the quarter, net income surged 103% compared to the prior year reaching the highest level since the first quarter of 2025 supported by a growing net interest margin and the lowest efficiency in the past four quarters. The Company completed its first-ever repurchase of common stock, buying 15,000 shares in the open market at a 41% discount to book value, and we expect to continue opportunistic open market share repurchases when market conditions are favorable. We also strengthened our executive leadership team by adding Gina Omolon as our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer during the quarter in a planned leadership transition where Lynn Barron, our previous Chief Financial Officer, has assumed the Chief Human Resources Officer role."

Second Quarter 2026 Results of Operations

Net income increased to $752,000 for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $370,000 for the same period for 2025 and $94,000 from the sequential quarter, driven by higher net interest income over the comparative periods as well as a non-recurring gain of $219,000 from a recovery of a loan guaranty;

Net interest income increased 12.7% to $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $2.4 million for the same period for 2025 and by $614,000, or 29.8%, from the sequential quarter driven by the continued margin expansion resulting from cost of funds management and onboarding of higher yielding assets. The increase in net interest income from the sequential quarter was also impacted by a non-recurring premium amortization of $557,000 resulting from a government guaranteed purchased (GGP) loan payoff during the first quarter of 2026 adversely impacting net interest income. Excluding the impact of the non-recurring premium amortization, net interest income would have increased by $57,000 or 2.2% from the sequential quarter;

Loan commitments totaled $12.4 million during the second quarter of 2026, compared with $11.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, and were approximately 2.5 times higher than the second quarter of 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, loan commitments totaled $24.2 million, compared with $5.0 million for the same period in 2025. Excluding the impact of loan premium amortization, yield on loans increased 21 basis points to 6.84% from 6.63% in the sequential quarter. Cost of funds improved 15 basis points to 3.08% from 3.23% in the sequential quarter. These factors contributed to an expansion of the Bank's net interest margin to 2.61%, its highest level since June 2025;

Non-interest income increased to $329,000, or 137%, for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period for 2025 and by $214,000, or 185%, from the sequential quarter. The increase in noninterest income resulted mainly from a $219,000 gain recognized from recovery of a government loan guaranty; and

Non-interest expense decreased 1.1% to $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period for 2025 and by $62,000, or 3%, from the sequential quarter driven by lower other real estate expenses and supervisory fees resulting from the termination of the Bank's Formal Agreement with the OCC during the first quarter 2026. The efficiency ratio was 64% for the quarter compared with 70% one year earlier.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total assets grew $6.0 million during the second quarter of 2026 to $416.2 million, driven primarily by a $10.4 million increase in cash resulting from $5.2 million of net deposit growth and a $3.3 million decline in loan balances as repayments exceeded originations.

Total loans declined by $15.0 million, or 4.5%, to $317.4 million during the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 and decreased by $3.3 million, or 1.0%, from the sequential quarter. The decrease in the balance over the prior quarter was driven by loan repayments of $3.2 million, premium amortization on GGP purchased loans of $1.0 million, planned loan payoff of a watch rated loan relationship of $4.5 million and other loan payoffs of $1.3 million partially offset by new loan growth of $6.7 million during the quarter;

Total deposits decreased by $9.9 million, or 3%, to $338.2 million during the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 driven mainly by a reduction in time deposits of $87.2 million, offset in part by growth in money market deposits of $76.8 million. Total deposits increased by $5.2 million, or 1.6%, from the sequential quarter, driven by growth in money market deposits of $22.8 million offset by a reduction in time deposits of $17.2 million;

As of June 30, 2026, book value per share decreased to $16.03 compared to $16.22 for the same period in 2025 but increased from $15.85 compared to the sequential quarter; and

The Bank remained well-capitalized as of June 30, 2026, with a leverage ratio of 13.15% and tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 42.68%.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees, for the second quarter of 2026 decreased to $6.4 million, or 1.54% of total assets, compared to $7.4 million, or 1.74% of total assets, for the same period in 2025 and was essentially flat from the sequential quarter;

There were no charge-offs during the second quarter compared with a net recovery of 0.01% for the same period in 2025 compared to net charge-offs of 0.32% for the sequential quarter driven by the resolution of problem assets; and

Allowance for credit losses represented 0.83% of total loans outstanding as of the second quarter of 2026, up from 0.68% for the same period in 2025 and from 0.76% for the sequential quarter.

Capital Management Initiatives

During the second quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 15,000 shares of its common stock in the open market at an average price of $9.41 per share which represents a 41.3% discount to the Company's book value per share as of June 30, 2026. Authorization to repurchase 185,000 shares remains in the current program, which is set to expire May 26, 2027, unless extended or otherwise completed.

About Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. and Touchmark National Bank

Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, a community bank founded in 2008 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving Cherokee, Cobb, Dekalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and North Fulton counties. As of June 30, 2026, Touchmark reported total assets of $416 million and total shareholders' equity of $72 million. For more information about Touchmark, visit us at www.touchmarknb.com under Investor Relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" that represent Touchmark's expectations or beliefs concerning future events and often use words or phrases such as "opportunities," "prospects," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements contained herein represent the current expectations, plans or forecast of Touchmark and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this news release or made elsewhere from time to time by Touchmark or on its behalf. Touchmark disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Unaudited)









June 30,

December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2026

2025(1) ASSETS Cash and due from banks

$ 797

$ 607

Interest-bearing deposits

71,497

65,041

Federal funds sold

5,175

5,175

Total cash and cash equivalents

77,469

70,823













Available-for-sale securities

11,098

10,806

Equity securities

1,577

1,598

Loans, net of deferred fees and purchased premiums

317,376

324,725

Allowance for credit losses

(2,629)

(2,543)

Net loans

314,747

322,182

Bank premises and equipment, net

1,410

1,490

Other Real Estate

5,826

5,826

Other assets

4,043

4,912

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 416,170

$ 417,637 LIABILITIES Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing

$ 18,078

$ 17,722

Interest-bearing

320,081

320,972

Total deposits

338,159

338,694

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

6,476

8,027

TOTAL LIABILITIES

344,635

346,721 SHAREHOLDERS' Common stock - $0.01 par value per share, 50,000,000 shares







EQUITY authorized; 4,461,890 shares issued and outstanding as of









June 30, 2026 and 4,476,891 shares issued and outstanding









as of December 31, 2025

45

45

Additional paid-in capital

46,895

46,895

Retained earnings

25,228

24,523

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(633)

(547)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

71,535

70,916













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 416,170

$ 417,637









(1) Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2025.





TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026

2025

2026

2025 INTEREST AND Interest and fees on loans $ 4,645

$ 5,139

$ 8,854

$ 11,385 DIVIDEND Income on investment securities 100

107

201

210 INCOME Interest from federal funds sold and other 618

635

1,179

1,123

Total interest income 5,363

5,881

10,234

12,718 INTEREST Interest on deposits 2,687

3,507

5,495

7,362 EXPENSE Interest on borrowings 0

0

0

0

Total interest expense 2,687

3,507

5,495

7,362

Net interest income 2,676

2,374

4,739

5,356

Provision for credit losses 170

150

320

445

Net interest income after provision 2,506

2,224

4,419

4,911

















NONINTEREST Service fees on deposit accounts 3

2

5

3 INCOME Loan servicing fees 97

130

200

240

Gain on asset sales 219

0

219

0

Other noninterest income 10

7

20

14

Total noninterest income 329

139

444

257 NONINTEREST Salaries and employee benefits 1,145

1,028

2,129

2,011 EXPENSE Net occupancy expense 74

50

144

118

Foreclosed real estate expenses 20

79

191

132

Data processing expense 97

91

195

185

Loan collection expense 2

59

2

64

Audits and exams expense 55

45

100

90

Supervisory assessments 77

95

168

188

Other noninterest expense 360

404

793

899

Total noninterest expense 1,830

1,851

3,722

3,687

Income before provision for income taxes 1,005

511

1,141

1,481

Provision for income taxes 253

141

295

377

Net income $ 752

$ 370

$ 846

$ 1,104



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 4,473,209

4,475,891

4,475,040

4,475,891

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 4,580,055

4,583,737

4,581,886

4,583,737

Earnings per share $ 0.17

$ 0.08

$ 0.19

$ 0.25

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.16

$ 0.08

$ 0.18

$ 0.24

TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025 Results of Operations:

















Interest income $ 5,363

$ 4,871

$ 5,513

$ 6,067

$ 5,881 Interest expense 2,687

2,808

3,091

3,373

3,507 Net interest income 2,676

2,063

2,422

2,694

2,374 Provision for credit losses 170

150

150

150

150 Non-interest income 329

115

112

110

139 Non-interest expense 1,830

1,892

1,941

1,840

1,852 Income before income taxes 1,005

136

443

814

511 Provision for income taxes 253

42

4

205

141 Net income 752

94

439

609

370 Return on average assets 0.73 %

0.09 %

0.42 %

0.58 %

0.35 % Return on average equity 4.22 %

0.53 %

2.43 %

3.34 %

2.03 %



















Per Share Data:

















Basic earnings per share $ 0.17

$ 0.02

$ 0.10

$ 0.14

$ 0.08 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.16

$ 0.02

$ 0.10

$ 0.13

$ 0.08 Book value per share 16.03

15.85

15.84

16.39

16.22 Weighted average shares outstanding per quarter - basic 4,473,209

4,476,891

4,476,630

4,475,892

4,475,891 Weighted average shares outstanding per quarter - diluted 4,580,055

4,583,737

4,583,070

4,583,737

4,583,737



















Financial Condition Data and Ratios:

















Loans, net of deferred fees and purchased premiums $ 317,376

$ 320,708

$ 324,725

$ 329,437

$ 332,335 Allowance for credit losses $ 2,629)

$ (2,436)

$ (2,543)

$ (2,398)

$ (2,249) Total assets $ 416,170

$ 410,201

$ 417,637

$ 417,756

$ 426,007 Total deposits $ 38,159

$ 332,939

$ 338,694

$ 339,032

$ 348,064 Total equity $ 71,535

$ 70,953

$ 70,916

$ 73,347

$ 72,593 Net interest margin 2.61 %

1.94 %

2.32 %

2.58 %

1.83 % Efficiency 64.00 %

85.05 %

75.08 %

64.26 %

70.65 % Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank) 42.68 %

42.09 %

46.00 %

48.54 %

47.88 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (Bank) 13.15 %

12.88 %

12.62 %

12.71 %

12.49 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (Bank) 42.69 %

42.09 %

46.00 %

45.84 %

47.88 %



















Asset Quality Data and Ratios:

















Total nonperforming assets $ 22,010

$ 22,590

$ 25,080

$ 22,323

$ 22,409 Total nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees $ 6,424

$ 6,483

$ 6,521

$ 6,478

$ 7,422 Total nonperforming assets to total assets 5.29 %

5.51 %

6.01 %

5.34 %

5.26 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets, net of

















government guarantees 1.54 %

1.58 %

1.56 %

1.55 %

1.74 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.83 %

0.76 %

0.78 %

0.73 %

0.68 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00 %

0.32 %

0.01 %

0.00 %

-0.01 %

SOURCE Touchmark Bancshares, Inc.