Touchstone Essentials Teams Up with The Keep A Breast Foundation™ to Raise Breast Cancer Awareness

Throughout October, the KAB #Fit4Prevention campaign will work with hundreds of studios, gyms and individuals to raise funds through donation-based workout classes across the nation. This year, Touchstone Essentials is matching each fundraising class hosted by their Visionary Business Owners (VBOs) for up to $100 per class, for a total match of $5,000.

KAB's mission is to empower young people around the world with breast health education and support. It's a philosophy that aligns perfectly with Touchstone Essentials' commitment to clean ingredients, organic practices, and superfood goodness, according to CEO and Founder Eddie Stone.

"We know that even small changes to diet and lifestyle can make a big difference in health outcomes. We're proud to support the efforts of our VBOs who are raising awareness and funds for breast cancer prevention," said Stone.

To further support early detection awareness and breast health education, Touchstone Essentials is also including a Keep A Breast guide to self-check inside all orders in October. Eddie Stone explained, "Since an estimated 40 percent of breast cancers are self-detected, a monthly self-check is a must. We're sharing this vital reminder to encourage women to check themselves. Doing so can save lives."

For automatic monthly reminders, download the Keep A Breast Check Yourself! App for a step-by-step guide to a self-check that promotes wellness and positive body image, available in six languages.

To learn more about hosting or participating in a donation-based workout class this October, visit the Fit 4 Prevention Touchstone Essentials page.

ABOUT TOUCHSTONE ESSENTIALS:

Touchstone Essentials was born with a commitment to clean ingredients, organic practices and sustainability. Touchstone Essentials supplements and full spectrum hemp oil read like a recipe for good health, filled with organic ingredients, and never any toxic additives. Designed to fit around a busy lifestyle, each nutritional supplement is carefully crafted to provide plant-based nutrition easily and effectively. Touchstone Essentials believes that when we fuel our bodies with the right ingredients, we fuel our potential. Everyone deserves the good inside. Learn more about how to power your potential at https://TheGoodInside.com.

ABOUT KEEP A BREAST:

The Keep A Breast Foundation™ is a nonprofit organization with a mission to empower young people around the world with breast health education and support. Since its inception in 2000, KAB has worked with young people to remove the shame associated with breasts and breast health. Through various initiatives and programs such as breast cast art exhibitions, "Non Toxic Revolution", "Check Yourself! App" and "i love boobies!" campaign, KAB has opened up the dialog about breast cancer, and has proven to be a doorway to breast self-awareness and education.

ABOUT FIT 4 PREVENTION:

Fit 4 Prevention is a national movement to raise awareness about breast cancer prevention through fitness and wellness. The goal of F4P is to inspire people to reduce their risk of cancers by adopting a healthier, more active lifestyle. KAB works with studios, gyms and individuals around the country to raise funds and increase awareness for The Keep A Breast Foundation™ and their mission.

About Touchstone Essentials

SOURCE Touchstone Essentials

