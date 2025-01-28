Touchstone Research Launches Dial Tester for Real-Time Audience Feedback and Content Optimization

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Research, a leader in innovative market research solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Dial Tester, a groundbreaking content testing tool that provides real-time audience feedback. Designed to deliver moment-by-moment insights, Dial Tester enables marketers, media producers, and researchers to optimize their content for maximum audience engagement across all demographics, including kids, teens, and young adults.

What Is Dial Tester?

Dial Tester is a state-of-the-art content testing solution that captures real-time audience reactions. Using an intuitive dial or slider interface, participants can continuously rate their engagement or emotional response while viewing or listening to content. This innovative tool empowers businesses to:

Track Audience Engagement: Understand which moments captivate your viewers and where they lose interest.

Understand which moments captivate your viewers and where they lose interest. Identify Key Moments: Pinpoint highs and lows in your content to refine its effectiveness.

Pinpoint highs and lows in your content to refine its effectiveness. Optimize Content: Continuously improve media performance with actionable, data-driven insights.

Perfect for Testing All Types of Content

Dial Tester is ideal for a variety of content testing needs, including:

TV shows and movies

Ads and commercials

Podcasts and audio content

Storyboards and animatics

Live events and political campaigns

Why Choose Dial Tester for Your Content Research?

Touchstone Research's Dial Tester stands out as the ultimate solution for media and content testing, offering:

Real-Time Feedback: Gain moment-to-moment insights into audience reactions. Customizable Features: Add call-to-action buttons like "tune out," "like," or "change channel" for deeper insights. Designed for All Ages: Dial Tester's intuitive, visual interface has been extensively tested with kids, teens, and adults, ensuring it engages and delivers insights from every demographic. Secure Testing: Protect your valuable media assets with optional user-level watermarking using Secure Content Testing (SCT). Cross-Device Compatibility: Dial Tester works seamlessly on any device or screen size. Global Capabilities: Conduct research in multiple languages and markets worldwide.

"Dial Tester is a game-changer for content testing," said Aaron Burch, CEO at Touchstone Research. "Our clients came to us looking for a solution that could do it all: work with kids, teens, and young adults as effectively as it does with adults, be fully customizable, integrate across research methods and platforms, and maintain the highest level of security. That's why we built Dial Tester. It's designed to deliver real-time insights that help our clients refine their content, maximize engagement, and connect with their audiences like never before."

How Dial Tester Works

The tool engages participants through an interactive dial or slider, which they use to continuously rate their experience. Their feedback is captured and analyzed in real time, offering granular data about how each moment resonates with the audience.

With its flexible options for full-service or DIY implementation, Dial Tester seamlessly integrates with Touchstone's existing research platforms, making it suitable for both small-scale studies and global campaigns.

About Touchstone Research

Touchstone Research is a leading provider of innovative market research services, specializing in qualitative research, quantitative research, UX research, recruitment and fieldwork, custom online panels and communities, Secure Content Testing (SCT), and cutting-edge tools like Dial Tester. With over 30 years of experience, Touchstone has partnered with top global brands across industries to deliver actionable insights, data-driven strategies, and tailored solutions that drive growth and engagement.

Learn More About Dial Tester

To discover how Dial Tester can transform your content testing efforts, visit https://touchstoneresearch.com/dial-tester/ or contact us at [email protected]

Dial Tester Explainer Video Link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5aWWVgZEsU

Direct Link To Article: https://touchstoneresearch.com/touchstone-research-launches-dial-tester-for-real-time-audience-feedback-and-content-optimization/

Media Contact:

Aaron Burch

203-315-3280

[email protected]

SOURCE Touchstone Research