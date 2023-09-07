Touchstone Research Unveils Comprehensive Study Results on Gen Z Perspectives Towards Generative Artificial Intelligence

In a groundbreaking study conducted in May 2023, Touchstone Research explores the awareness, usage, and societal implications of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) among Gen Z students.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering market research and consumer insights firm, Touchstone Research, has today released key findings from its comprehensive study focusing on how Gen Z students perceive the emergent and divisive field of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI). This timely study surveyed 931 students, spanning from middle school to college, to capture a nuanced view of the technology that is dramatically reshaping our world.

As part of the firm's commitment to understanding the far-reaching implications of rapidly advancing technologies, Touchstone Research launched the survey, titled "Generative AI Through the Eyes of Gen Z," in May 2023.

Broken into three groups, the study included middle schoolers (grades 6-8), high schoolers (grades 9-12), and full- and part-time college students (between the ages of 18 and 24). Sampling an equal number of males and females and representative proportions of various ethnic groups, as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau. The study considered multiple factors, including students' awareness and usage of Generative AI tools, what precisely they were using the technology for (creativity, entertainment, help with school work, etc.), how they felt about Generative AI, whether they thought it would have a positive or negative impact on humanity, and how it could benefit and harm society.

"There is no doubt that Generative AI has taken the world by storm over the past year," said Touchstone Research's Chief Executive Officer Aaron Burch. "Understanding the viewpoints of Gen Z is not just a research goal; it's a societal imperative. As the first generation to grow up with these rapidly evolving technologies at their fingertips, their insights are an invaluable guide to our collective digital future."

For an in-depth look at our groundbreaking findings, as well as a compelling infographic that brings the data to life, visit Generative AI Through the Eyes of Gen Z.

Touchstone Research is a technology-driven market research and consumer insights company committed to delivering cutting-edge insights to the world's leading brands, marketers, and agencies. With specialized expertise spanning across various sectors—including youth and family, media and entertainment, technology, user experience, toys and games, consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, apparel, retail, virtual and augmented reality, and Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)—we pride ourselves on driving innovation in market research.

