Toufayan Bakeries Reaffirms Commitment to Breast Cancer Research in 2023

Toufayan Bakeries

04 Oct, 2023, 08:37 ET

RIDGEFIELD, N.J., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toufayan Bakeries, a leading provider of delicious baked goods and one of the largest privately owned bakeries in the country, is proud to announce its dedication to the fight against breast cancer again in 2023. 

Throughout the month of October, a portion of proceeds from the sale of 200,000 specially marked pink packages of their best-selling Pita will be donated to this noble cause.

Karen Toufayan, Vice President of Marketing and the third generation of Toufayan bakers shares the company's commitment, saying "Breast cancer touches the lives of countless individuals each year, including our team here at Toufayan, family and friends. Our decision to continue to support those battling breast cancer as well as survivors, research and education, is always an easy one."

Consumers can play a pivotal role in supporting Toufayan's noble mission by simply looking for the specially marked packages of Toufayan Original Pita in grocery stores through the month of October, or purchase online direct from the bakery in Toufayan's Amazon Store. The packages prominently feature pink trim and the iconic breast cancer awareness ribbon and offer a delicious way for individuals to contribute to a cause that affects so many.

Join Toufayan Bakeries in their ongoing commitment to make a difference in the fight against breast cancer. Together, we can raise awareness, support research, and provide hope to those impacted by this challenging disease.

For more information about Toufayan Bakeries, please visit www.toufayan.com.  

About Toufayan Bakeries
Since 1926, families have been relyin' on the fresh taste of Toufayan. Toufayan is one of the oldest and largest privately held specialty bread bakeries in the US. For almost 100 years, the Toufayan family has been baking fresh lines of pitas, flatbreads, bagels, wraps, lavash, and breadsticks. Based in Ridgefield, N.J. with bakeries in Orlando and Plant City, Florida, the third generation of Toufayans oversees the entire process from ingredient sourcing and production to distribution. While trends come and go, high quality, fresh and authentic products are always in demand. The Toufayan family is committed to quality you can taste. Find Toufayan at www.toufayan.com.

Contact:
Ilya Welfeld
917-848-2083
[email protected]

SOURCE Toufayan Bakeries

