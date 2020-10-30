Toughest, Most Secure Site Storage Innovations Set New Standard with Crescent JOBOX Site-Vault Series

The premium Crescent JOBOX Site-Vault Series of piano boxes features the upgraded Site-Vault Series security system with a fluorescent reflective indicator that signals if the box is not securely locked. It offers new built-in lid storage, a chamfered lid for enhanced strength and shelf strength to carry up to 1,000 pounds. The upgraded lock system supports Master #1, #5, #175 and American 50 padlocks, while the built-in padlock-able sidewall storage bin is perfect for personal items. The seven piano box options range from 48-74 inches long and 39-64 inches tall.

The Crescent JOBOX Site Vault Series Chests feature a chamfered lid design that adds strength and eliminates sharp lid corners for security and improved safety. The lids also include deep upper and lower built-in storage bins with cargo netting to hold contents. A gas spring makes the lid easier to open and enhances safety by preventing it from slamming shut, and a built-in sidewall storage bin is ideal for frequently used items. Seven size options are available from 30-72 inches long and 39-64 inches tall.

All feature four-way skid bolsters for easy loading and unloading. For more information, visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Crescent®

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy–duty cutting products, Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products and Crescent APEX® power tool accessories. Visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC, headquartered in Sparks, Maryland, is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial and consumer retail. Visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

