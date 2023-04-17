Tourism Corporation Bonaire Selects TransPerfect as Language Solutions Partner

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it was selected by Tourism Corporation Bonaire to translate its Bonaire Tourism website into three languages, targeting potential visitors from 32 countries.

Bonaire is one of the three Dutch Caribbean islands that are together known as the ABC islands. Comprising Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao and situated off the coast of Venezuela, the ABC islands enjoy a comfortable climate and boast picturesque beaches, rich history, and unique culture. Bonaire is a popular tourist destination and is known as one of the best diving destinations in the world due to its commitment to preservation, sustainability, and marine life protection.

As Bonaire is part of the Netherlands, a major priority for its tourism board was a high-quality Dutch website. Selecting TransPerfect was, therefore, the result of a rigorous evaluation process that considered tourism industry expertise and the suitability of processes, workflows, and linguistic skills for creative tourism content. Additionally, Tourism Corporation Bonaire required extensive language pre-flight and post-localization testing elements of the project to ensure the highest quality final product. With Dutch completed, attention now turns to Spanish and German sites, scheduled to be launched in Q2 2023.

"It was necessary for us to find a language partner who understood the importance of translating our voice and identity. We put a lot of effort into the English version of our site, so ensuring the messaging comes through for our key target markets is essential," commented Crystel Pourier from Tourism Corporation Bonaire. "The TransPerfect team has been great to work with, and the quality of their translations was exceptional. We can't wait for the Spanish and German launches and our continued partnership."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe remarked, "We're excited to help Bonaire reach more potential travelers and grow as a tourism destination."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

